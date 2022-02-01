The 2 summer signings that AC Milan is already planning

The AC Milan He is already working with his sights set on the next course. After saying goodbye to the winter market with just one signing, that of the young Serbian striker Marko Lazetic, the team rossonero is preparing to promote two operations that it considers essential for the future.

Follow after this ad

In the first place, the milanistas will try to put on track the hiring of a new center-back. according to account Tuttosportthe great longing remains Sven Botman, Dutch defender who plays for Lille. The player, only 22 years old, has already given the go-ahead to his possible landing at the San Siro, but the pertinent agreement with a Lille with whom he maintains a contract until June 2025.

A second goal at Lille

Next, the Lombards will cast their nets on one of their teammates, Renato Sanchez. The 24-year-old Portuguese fits like a glove in that all-terrain midfielder profile that the current team coach, the Italian Stefano Pioli, longs for.

After recovering credit in the Ligue 1, the former Bayern Munich player has already expressed on more than one occasion his desire to try his luck again in a team subjected to greater demands. In this sense, Milan seems an ideal destination, although there are more clubs interested in recruiting him. His current commitment expires in 2023.