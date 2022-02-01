The 13 figures who are willing to marry as many times as necessary

In many cases, love does not last forever, but it is never too late to go in search of it, is it definitive? Five weddings are counted, for example, in the life of the famous actor Nicolas Cage. The same amount adds his colleague Pamela Anderson.

Along with them, here is a list of at least 11 stars from the world of entertainment who have said “yes” at the altar on more than one occasion.

Three weeks ago, Nicolas Cage, 58, announced that he is expecting a child with Japanese Riko Shibata (31 years his junior), whom he married less than a year ago.

It will be the third of the popular actor, father of two other children with two ex-wives. The first of his five marriages was with actress Patricia Arquette, with whom he shared love from 1995 to 2001.

Unusually, his second marriage lasted less than the divorce process. Cage had a love relationship that ended in a wedding with Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the iconic artist Elvis Presley: their marriage union lasted between August and November 2002, however, their divorce ended in 2004.

After two very mediatic marital breakups, the actor once again opened up to love with Alice Kim. They were married in 2004 and separated in 2016. This was their longest marriage and as a result of it, Cage’s second child was born.

Their penultimate meeting was in Las Vegas and as if it were a comedy skit, just four days after marrying makeup artist Erika Koike, the actor requested an annulment of the marriage claiming that he was “too drunk” to get married.

The Japanese Riko Shibata, 31 years younger than the actor, is his current wife. A little over a year ago Nicolas Cage said “yes” for the fifth time in front of the altar, generating controversy due to the marked age difference between the couple.

+Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson’s love with her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst only lasted a year, although she surpassed the previous marriage of just twelve days. A little over a week ago, the actress announced that she had divorced for the fifth time after 13 months of union.

She was married for just 12 days to her fourth husband, producer Jon Peters, and Anderson’s previous partners include rocker Tommy Lee and rapper Kid Rock.

+ Jennifer Lopez

The Bronx diva is one of the figures that has received the most engagement rings, however, the artist has only been married three times, in none of them did she get her happy ending.

Her first marriage was in 1997 with Ojani Noa, a young waiter who won the artist’s heart when she visited the restaurant where he worked. The love story of both came to an end a year later. After a while, Jlo revealed that he mistreated her.

Jlo gave himself a new chance at love in 2001 with Cris Judd, then one of his dancers. Unfortunately they had a crisis that they could not overcome and their relationship ended in divorce.

Without a doubt, the most significant relationship in Jennifer López’s life was the one she had with the Puerto Rican salsero Marc Anthony, whom she secretly married in 2004. As a result of that union, the twins Emme and Maximillian were born, the only children of the artist.

Recently he was about to walk down the aisle with Dominican-born baseball player Alex Rodríguez, with whom he had a relationship for almost four years that included an engagement ring.

After breaking up her courtship with the former athlete, Jlo resumed her relationship with the one who was about to say “yes” almost 20 years ago, actor Ben Affleck. This couple is back, hogging the spotlight again and the rumors of a new wedding between celebrities grow more and more.

+ Mark Anthony

Marc is one of the world’s most loved Latin artists. The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter was married on four separate occasions. His best-known partners were Jennifer López with whom he had two children, the former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres and the Venezuelan model Shannon De Lima.

+Drew Barrymore

Drew began his career in childhood and knew how to continue climbing progressively in acting. However, in love it has not gone very well because his 3 marriages ended.

At the age of 19, Drew Barrymore had his first marriage. She married a waiter and love only lasted two months. Later, at 26, her second marriage to Tom Green came, which was also short-lived (six months). Finally Will Kopelman, with whom he had three daughters. She has been single since 2016, but she is not worried because in several interviews she has said that she is “living life to the fullest.”

+ Halle Berry

The Oscar winner has also walked down the aisle three times. For the actress, the divorce experience has been traumatic. The first was with the baseball player David Justice, whose marriage lasted between 1993 and 1997, after their divorce, she claimed in an interview to have been so devastated that she even tried to commit suicide by inhaling carbon monoxide from her car.

In 1999 Berry met singer Eric Bénet, whom she married in 2001. She posed with him when she received the Oscar for Monster’s Ball” in 2002, becoming the first black actress to do so. After an infidelity, they separated in 2005. In 2013, Halle Berry married the French actor Olivier Martínez. In October 2015, the couple announced their separation, alleging “irreconcilable differences”.

+Kim Kardashian

Socialite Kim Kardashian is heading for her third divorce, after ending her marriage to African-American rapper Kanye West. Before this relationship in which she had four children, the reality queen was married on two previous occasions.

In the early 2000s, Kim Kardashian married Damon Thomas for the first time. At that time, she was 19 years old and the music producer was just over 10 years older. They were together from 2000 to 2003. According to divorce papers, Kim said he became controlling.

Eight years after her first divorce, Kim walked down the aisle again with Kris Humphries, who was then a basketball player. Kim’s second wedding was much more mediatic than the first, since she had already established herself as a celebrity.

+ Demi Moore

Demi is one of the most beautiful and brilliant actresses of the 90s, this Hollywood star was married three times. She fell in love with the singer Fredy Moore whom she married in 1980, after several conflicts of coexistence they divorced. Five years later, Demi gave her feelings a chance again with the talented actor Bruce Willis.

Their sudden separation after 13 years was a shock to Hollywood, but that ended when she started dating Ashton Kutcher, the actor 16 years younger than her, he asked her to marry him and they were married for 8 years, but rumors of an alleged infidelity by part of him broke their relationship.

+ Tom Cruise

Hollywood hunks also suffer heartbreaks and Tom Cruise is one of them. The 59-year-old actor has said “I do” three times. In 1986, he began dating fellow actress Mimi Rogers and by 1987, they were married. Two years later the relationship began to wear thin.

In the bustle of his separation from Rogers, the protagonist of the Mission Impossible action saga met who would become his second wife, the beautiful actress Nicole Kidman. For 11 years, the marriage between the two stars was one of the most beloved in the entertainment business. Surprisingly, however, in February 2001, Cruise ended their marriage and asked Kidman for a divorce.

The actor began dating Katie Holmes in 2005 and, after only a year of relationship, they welcomed their daughter Suri and got married. Tom was ecstatic at the love he felt for his wife. However, rumors about Holmes being excessively controlled by Cruise did not take long to emerge, and were confirmed when the actress filed for divorce and full custody of their daughter.

+ Scarlett Johansson

The black widow Scarlett Johansson is one of the most attractive women on the planet, successful and blockbuster in her films, however, until recently, she had been unlucky on a sentimental level.

In 2008, she married Ryan Reynolds, but their relationship lasted no more than 3 years. It took several years for Scarlett to say “yes” again. He did it in 2014 with the journalist Romain Dauriac, but the relationship did not work out either. They say that the third time is the charm, now the actress is seen happy next to the comedian Colin Jost, with whom she had a secret wedding in this 2020.

+Gary Oldman

The veteran actor and film director is one of those who has never stopped fighting until he finds his better half. It has a list of 5 marriages where the name of actress Uma Thurman or singer Alexandra Edenborough stands out. His last relationship with Gisele Schmidt seems to be going from strength to strength because since 2017 they said “yes” in front of the altar.

+James Cameron

The director of the multi-award-winning films “Titanic” and “Avatar”, among many other films, James Cameron, is another celebrity who has never stopped believing in marriage, proof of this is his 5 marriages that he has on his list : Sharon Williams (1978-1984), Gale Anne Hurd (1985-1989), Katryn Bigelow (1989-1991), Linda Hamilton (1997-1999) and his current wife Suzy Amis, whom he married in 2000.

+ Christian Castro

This interpreter of the Mexican ballad has always had a reputation for being a hummingbird. The truth is that Cristian Castro has shown himself to be an eternal lover.

The “happy rooster” has been married three times: with the Paraguayan Gabriela Bo, from whom he separated a year later; with the Argentine Valeria Liberman, with whom he had two children and a four-year marriage; and with the Mexican Carol Victoria Urbán, whom he married in 2017 and separated after 28 days.