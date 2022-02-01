The 10 worst movies on Netflix (don’t waste a minute on them)

It is worth that among so much quantity it is impossible to maintain quality, and Netflix knows it, but there are times when this maximum goes from dark brown. Is there anything worse than a comedy without humor, a thriller without tension or a science fiction without science or fiction?

These are some Netflix movies that You should avoid at all costs. And that some do not bring bad intentions, they are even starring Will Smith, Adam Sandler or Camila Mendes. But it is not known at what point things went wrong… and took the path of ridicule. Aim, so as not to bite if they appear among the suggestions on the platform.

365 days

All the critics put it from deplorable to below. It is a Polish production about a Sicilian mobster and a successful executive, who meet by chance in Sicily and he kidnaps her to make her fall in love. Macho, mediocre and vulgar, with a supposed erotic load that does not interest anyone. Don’t watch it, it’s toxic.

The last days of crime

“It’s so bad it should be illegal,” they say on Indiewire. The rest of the adjectives are not pearls either: confusing, inopportune, offensive… It’s about a not too distant future in which the United States government activates a signal to stop the activities of criminals, just when a thief is going to give a big deal. knock. With Edgar Ramirez and Michael Pitt.

Game over, to

A supposed comedy that is not funny at all, quite the opposite, it is the worst thing you can find. You don’t even laugh at how bad it is. Some compare it to a “Crystal jungle with penis jokes”. It tells the story of three friends who are finally going to get financing to develop their video game, just when some terrorists kidnap the person who was going to give them the money. They can’t think of anything else but to try to rescue him.