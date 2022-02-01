The 10 best songs of Selena Gomez | Music

Today, Selena Gomez it’s all one celebrities international. Music star, actress, fashion icon, television producer, and philanthropist inveterate are some of the titles you can boast on your resume before you turn 30 years old. A life whose beginnings include a difficult childhood with financial problems that disappeared with his early success as Disney girl when she was only 10 years old and that, subsequently, has been marked by chapters such as his illness or the highly publicized break with Justin Bieber.

In the musical field, the career of Selena Gomez has lived his artistic maturity hand in hand with the staff. From her songs for series like Wizards of Waverly Placewhich catapulted him to the heights of fame, until his last EP completely in Spanish, Revelation, with which he pays homage to his origins. In between, three solo studio albums and another three with the band Selena Gomez & the Scene They have consecrated her as a millennial idol through songs with which she has described her feelings and her own personal evolution.

His name, in honor of the singer Selena Quintanilla, already predicted the super star he would become. A growth as an artist that since LOS40 we review through 10 songs with which to know the facet of singer of Selena Gomez.

1. Tell Me Something I Don’t Know from the movie Another Cinderella Story (2008)

A modern version of Cinderella was the main plot of this film, which Selena Gomez he starred in addition to giving voice to the main song of its soundtrack. Such was the success of this theme, together with Selena Gomez & The Scenewhich included it on their debut album Kiss and Tell.

2. Naturally (2009)

It was the first great musical success of Selena Gomez internationally beyond his experiences with the Disney Factory. A fresh and fun song with electropop tendencies in keeping with the artist’s adolescence, who was 17 years old at the time.

3. Love you like a love song (2012)

Probably one of the most popular of the entire discography of Selena Gomez in which he talks about what the beginnings of a new love are like. Reason why many attribute to Justin Bieber as inspiration for this theme, especially considering that at that time their romance was beginning. Who was going to tell them that he would become one of the most notorious in the pop universe and that his shadow would haunt them years after having put an end to it.

4. Come and get it (2013)

It is part of his first solo album, called star dance and in addition to becoming a success in the musical aspect, its video clip received multiple applause. A declaration of intentions: Selena Gomez was officially older.

5. The Heart Wants What It Wants (2014)

It was the year 2014 when Selena Gomez released his compilation for youwhich also includes a song along with selena quintanilla, to whom it owes its name. This song with R&B touches was part of the album as one of the unreleased songs and there were those who found a direct relationship between the single and her, already at that time, ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

6. Good for you (2015)

With a much calmer rhythm than on previous occasions and an intimate video clip that only had his presence, Good for you appears as one of the essentials of his album revival with the collaboration of the rapper A$AP Rocky. An album totally marked by the already mentioned sentimental rupture of her. This was also one of the most successful songs in Central Europe.

7. Bad Liar (2017)

After having to deal with his health problems due to lupus, a disease for which he had to undergo a kidney transplant, Selena Gomez he returned to music. All at a time when everything he touched turned to gold and he could boast of being the person with the most followers on Instagram. On this occasion, the song was again related to the love life of the artist, in this case with The Weeknd.

8. Back to you (2018)

with this title Selena addresses another of the most successful aspects of her life: her facet as a film producer. And it is that, in case she still did not know, she is the one behind the series 13 reasons whyin Spanish, for thirteen reasons. A fiction that was born to raise awareness about the mental health of young people by addressing issues such as suicide and that you can find on Netflix.

9. Taki Taki (2019)

One of the greatest musical successes of the entire career of Selena Gomez although, to tell the truth, the credit is not his alone. DJ Snake signs this well-known single in which they also participated Ozuna Y Cardi-B. Here began the rapprochement Selena to the Latin rhythms that, later, would continue with songs like I can’t get enough in that case, with J Balvin.

10. Lose you to love me (2020)

It was the letter of introduction to his long-awaited album rare. A song with which she spoke for the first time and openly about how the eternal history with Justin Bieber, which he closed definitively with this melody, which was accompanied by an elegant black and white video clip. In case there was any doubt that Selena Gomez she had learned that the most important thing was to love herself her second single was Look at her nowmuch more danceable.

Bonus Track: One time

The cover letter of what will be his fourth album and the first song of his career entirely in Spanish. Liberating lyrics and a video clip full of symbolism accompany the artist in an aesthetic video clip, full of references to Latin culture.

A list of successes that will surely continue to grow or, at least, that is what all his fans hope with their fingers crossed after Selena has hinted that he might retire from music if his forthcoming album, the fourth of his solo career, doesn’t go as well as he hopes.