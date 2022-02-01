The 10 attackers with whom Barcelona tries to supply Lionel Messi’s scoring quota

Xavi Hernández has brought together a series of offensive players, with the intention that the Blaugrana team recover the punch they used to have

In the last 10 years of Leo Messi with the Barcelona, only in two seasons did he not exceed 30 goals in LaLiga. Before his departure in 2021, the Blaugrana team resorts to 10 attackers to try to supply the quota that the Argentine ten contributed to the Catalan cause.

In the winter market, the Barcelona hired Fernando Torres, Adama Traore Y pierre aubameyang to reinforce his attack and try to make him forget Messi, now a PSG player from France.

Adama Traoré returns to Barcelona to strengthen the offensive scheme. AP Photo

Leo Messi, in the Spanish League, he got used to scoring 30 goals or more in the last two years, only in 2014 and 2016 he could not meet that goal. Now him Barcelona he is looking for a group of players who help make the Argentine forget and help improve the scoring quota of the Catalan team, which has 32 goals in 21 games.

The Catalan team “caught” their main reinforcements in the premier league, brought the Spanish Fernando Torres, who played for Manchester City, aubameyang, from Arsenal, already Adama Traore, from Wolverhampton, between the three, in the first half, they added seven goals.

The rest of the players who will help cover Messi, are Ousmane Dembele, which could not be traded in the winter market, the Dutch memphis depay Y Luuk de Jong, the Danish Braithwaite, with just two goals in the semester, the Moroccan Abde, the ex of Espanyol Ferran Jutgla and the youth squad Ansu Fati, who is injured.

That’s the park with which Xavi he hopes to make his former partner forget Leo Messi and relive the successes he had in the Barcelona as a player, but now as a technical director.