That ’90s Show | what will it be about? What is known about the spin-off of That ’70s show? Who come back? Netflix

The popular series starring Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama and Topher Grace will return to the screen with a new version.

An excellent news received the fans of That ’70s Show in late 2021, when it was announced that the hit series starring Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis would have a spin-off on Netflix called That’90s Show.

The original series told the story of 6 teenagers during the 1970s, who dealt with issues related to heartbreak, school pressure, friendship, among other hilarious situations faced by the protagonists. The fiction ended its broadcasts in 2006 after 8 successful seasons on Fox.

The new series will be produced by the Carsey-Werner Company, along with That ’70s Show creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner.

What will That ’90 Show be about?

Set in 1995, the synopsis notes that “one of the leads will have a direct connection to the original series. Set in Wisconsin in 1995, That ’90s Show follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is visiting his grandparents for the summer, where he joins a new generation of Point Place kids under surveillance. Kitty’s eye and Red’s harsh glare.

Who are the returning actors from the original series?

The series will star original series actors Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who reprise their role as Kitty and Red Foreman, Eric’s parents, who on this occasion will take care of their granddaughter Leía during the summer.

Grace and Prepon are also expected to reprise their roles for a special participation, since their daughter will be the protagonist of the fiction. The series will have 10 chapters in its first season.

The original show aired on Fox for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006. Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, and Lisa Robin Kelly all rose to fame through their appearances on the Fox series.