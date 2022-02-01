TelevisaUnivision: This will offer the new streaming platform in which Eugenio Derbez will be a producer – CINEMABLEND

Did you think the battle for streaming was over? It is not like that, in fact, the merger between Televisa and Univisión will seek to get a slice of this cake in our country with a new platform and Eugenio Derbez as content producer.

Our country has proven to be a key player in the world streaming market; Only last year, Netflix confirmed that it would allocate up to 300 million dollars solely to Mexican productions, Who killed Sarah?, Rebel or Triad, are just an example. Now Televisa and Univision decided to join forces to face all the competition in this sector within Mexico with TelevisaUnivisión, a new platform that will offer up to 300 thousand hours of programming.

This comes after the merger of the two telecommunications companies in order to offer exclusive content to the Hispanic public that is around 600 million people. “We are combining two iconic and market-leading companies that have a great shared history and an incredible portfolio of assets. This combination will create a business unlike any other in the global media scene,” said Wade Davis, CEO of TelevisaUnivision through a release.

What can you find in its catalog? According to a report from Expansion, the new platform streaming It will arrive in the middle of this year and will offer all the content of the newly merged companies: the four open television channels by Televisa; its 27 channels that are currently on pay television; also Videocinema productions, as well as Blim TV movies and series.

On the part of Univisión you will be able to find the nine Spanish-speaking channels of its usual programming in cable service; also the total of 57 radio stations, which have a presence in the United States, as well as the streaming platform that they maintained under the name of PrendeTV.

As of now, TelevisaUnivisión does not have a release date, but it is expected to arrive sometime in 2022. As for the rivalry that will reignite in terms of streaming in Mexico, Alfonso of Angoitia, executive co-president of Televisa, mentioned that they are ready to fight for a space before the rest of companies such as Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, among others. “We will be a fierce competitor”, he mentioned in an interview with Reuters.

And as a sign of its first move on the board, the new platform will feature Eugenio Derbez, the author Mario Vargas Llosa, the writer María Dueñas and the singer Selena Gómez, as part of the creative team, so we can expect a remarkable variety in terms of proposals in film and television. Are you ready to download another streaming app and add it to your daily consumption as a viewer?