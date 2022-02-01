TelevisaUnivision, the leading content and media company in Spanish, is born | News Univision United States
Grupo Televisa and Univision announced on Monday the closing of the transaction between the content and media assets of Televisa and Univision. The new company, called Televisa Univision, Inc.creates the leading media and content company in Spanish in the world.
TelevisaUnivision will produce and deliver premium content for its own and other platforms, while providing innovative solutions for advertisers and distributors globally.
“The closing of our transaction marks a historic moment for our company and our industry,” he said. Wade Davis, CEO of Televisa Univision.
“We are combining two iconic and market-leading companies that have a great shared history and an incredible portfolio of assets. This combination will create a business unlike any other on the global media scene. Over the past year, both companies have transformed, reaching levels of financial and audience performance not seen in years. The power and momentum of our renewed core business is truly unique and will be a springboard for the launch of our global Spanish-language streaming platform. Our company’s new trajectory is supported by our new group of partners, who are well positioned to amplify the efforts of one of the best teams of world-class leaders.”
“The combination of Televisa’s content assets with Univision, the two leading media companies in the two largest Spanish-speaking markets in the world, has created a company with tremendous potential,” said Alfonso de Angoitia, Executive Chairman of the Board. of Administration of TelevisaUnivision. “With our attractive financial profile and track record of innovation, TelevisaUnivision is poised to revolutionize the industry by bringing the most comprehensive Spanish-language content offering to audiences around the world.”
This transaction brings together the most compelling content and intellectual property with the most comprehensive media platforms in the world’s two largest Spanish-speaking markets. Televisa’s four open television channels, the 27 pay TV channels, the Videocine movie studio, the subscription video-on-demand service Blim TV and the Televisa brand, are combined with Univision’s assets in the United Stateswhich include the Univision and UniMás channels, nine Spanish-language cable channels, 59 television stations and 57 radio stations in the main US Hispanic markets and its ad-supported on-demand streaming service PrendeTV.
Now, TelevisaUnivision owns the world’s largest library of Spanish-language content and intellectual property, and the largest Spanish-language content factory in the entertainment industry. As a result of the combination, TelevisaUnivision reaches more than 60% of television audiences in both the United States and Mexico. Through television, digital platforms, streaming and audio, the Company reaches more than 100 million Spanish-speakers every day, occupying leadership positions in both markets.
Integration and positioning as a single Company
Since the announcement of the transaction on April 13, 2021, both Univision and Televisa have independently transformed their core businesses in anticipation of the integration, and both have posted the highest levels of financial and audience growth in recent years. The long business relationship between the two companies has allowed increased content and commercial coordination that will speed up the integration. These efforts uniquely position TelevisaUnivision to immediately begin executing a combined strategy and capture the tremendous opportunity presented by the Spanish-speaking global population of nearly 600 millionwhich represents a total GDP of approximately $7 trillion.
The two companies have strategically recruited a senior management team of world-class leaders for the global operation, combining great professionals from Televisa and Univision, as well as incorporating top-level talent from leading media and technology companies.
In addition, the transformation of TelevisaUnivision also included the development of a large amount of original content for the upcoming launch of the global streaming platform, the investment in new advertising products in both markets, the renewal of the programming strategy and the execution of new distribution alliances, as well as the launch of PrendeTV AVOD in the United States, which has served as a powerful pilot program for the upcoming streaming launch.
As a result of these strategic efforts, both companies have experienced above-market ad revenue growth. Univision’s advertising revenue during the first nine months of 2021 increased by 32.6%significantly exceeding 2019 levels, while Televisa’s advertising revenue during the same period increased 24% year-on-year.
Univision’s portfolio of television networks, comprised of Univision, UniMás, Galavision and TUDN, captured 62% of the primetime audience for Spanish-language television in the United States among adults 18-49, up from 58 % of 2020, and marked the highest audience share since 2014. Meanwhile, Televisa’s content and audience performance in Mexico was equally impressive. The 20 programs with the highest audience on open television in Mexico were produced and broadcast by Televisa. Televisa’s three main programs during 2021 had audiences between 63% and 73% higher than the highest rated program of its closest competitor.
On weekdays, Televisa’s audiences were 91% higher than those of the second largest channel, while the audiences of its flagship channel, Las Estrellas, were 154% higher than those of its closest competitor. Televisa broadcast eight of the 10 soccer games with the highest audience in Mexico during 2021.
Industry leadership, innovation and impact
TelevisaUnivision remains on track to launch its previously announced unified global streaming platform in 2022, which will include a free subscription version and a premium version. The service will have the largest original content offer in Spanish in the United States and Latin America, which will include dramas, comedies, docuseries, game shows, reality shows, variety shows, movies, musical and cultural events, children’s and educational programs. , sports and special events, as well as truthful news programming.
Leveraging Televisa’s extensive library of content, along with new original Spanish-language content in development and a wide variety of collaborations with some of today’s most recognizable creators, as well as other up-and-comers, this offering will be the first streaming service large-scale global video developed specifically for the Spanish-speaking audience.
Creative partnerships with Eugenio Derbez, Selena Gomez, Maria Dueñas, Mario Vargas Llosa and Santiago Limón were among the first announced and will strengthen what will be a truly compelling first-of-its-kind offering.
Wade Davis will lead TelevisaUnivision as CEO. Alfonso of Angoitia will serve as Executive President of the Council of TelevisaUnivision and Marcelo Claure will become Vice President of the Council.
The Council of TelevisaUnivision will also be made up of Emilio Azcarraga, Bernardo Gomez, Michel Combes, Gisel Ruiz, Oscar Muñoz, María Cristina “MC” Gonzalez Noguera, Eric Zinterhofer and Jeff Sine. In addition, Televisa reserves the right to appoint two additional directors.
Content production and operations in Mexico will be headed by Bernardo Gómez and Alfonso de Angoitia, Executive Co-Presidents of TelevisaUnivision México, who also continue to be Executive Co-Presidents of Grupo Televisa. Grupo Televisa’s news operations in Mexico will become part of a new independent company dedicated to producing news for TelevisaUnivision’s channels in Mexico, and will be led by Emilio Azcárraga, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Televisa.
The Company’s new investors include SoftBank Latin America Fund, Google and The Raine Group.