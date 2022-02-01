TelevisaUnivision, the leading content and media company in Spanish, is born | News Univision United States

“We are combining two iconic and market-leading companies that have a great shared history and an incredible portfolio of assets. This combination will create a business unlike any other on the global media scene. Over the past year, both companies have transformed, reaching levels of financial and audience performance not seen in years. The power and momentum of our renewed core business is truly unique and will be a springboard for the launch of our global Spanish-language streaming platform. Our company’s new trajectory is supported by our new group of partners, who are well positioned to amplify the efforts of one of the best teams of world-class leaders.”