‘Tata is the best DT’; Faitelson defends Martino and tunde Europeans

The Grey tie between Mexican team Y Costa Rica continues to cause great echo, because after the fans asked for the departure from Tata Marino, David Faitelson arrived for defend it, assuring that ‘he is the best DT for El Tri’ and that the guilt would be one of Mexicans in Europe.

Tata Martino He was also questioned after he was caught confronting the Costa Rican bank, which is why many believe that his stage is over. David Fatelson, ESPN analyst, think the opposite.

Faitelson defends Tata Martino from criticism

Through posts on social networks, David Fatelson commented that does not understand why do you want the Tata Martino leave the Mexican National TeamWell, on the contrary, both the players and football itself ‘should not waste it’; caused great controversy.

Was it “Dad”?

“Out “Tata”? There is not, in my opinion, a better coach that Gerardo Martino for the Mexican team. The soccer and the soccer player mexican have forbidden to waste the Argentine…”, wrote.

In addition to this, Faitelson released a direct dart against the mexicans who play in Europe, What Hector Herrera or Tecatito Corona, Well, he believes that when they put on the Tri shirt ‘they stop weighing’.

“The Mexican soccer players who play in Europe must weigh especially when they come to play with the national team. They are undoubtedly talented. What happens to them when they wear the tricolor shirt? Who knows…” he wrote on Twitter.

Their followers were quick to respond and commented that ‘he didn’t know what he was saying’, because according to them ‘under the command of Tata Martino nothing is being played’, although they do accept that the footballers are largely to blame for the results.

