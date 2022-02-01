Sydney Sweeney: her movies, series, biography…

The best HBO Max series in history.

5 things you should know about ‘Euphoria’.

the character of Cassie Howard It is so brutally powerful that, in the second season of ‘Euphoria’, it has practically swept away Rue Bennett’s, played by Zendaya. The work of director Sam Levinson to enhance the part of her and the magnificent interpretation of sydney sweeney They have made Cassie the true protagonist of the HBO Max series, which launched its last episode yesterday.

Cassie is one of the most popular girls in school, but at the same time she has serious difficulties in dealing with personal relationships. As Rue said of her, “She fell in love with every boy she went out with. Whether they were smart, stupid, cute or cruel, it didn’t matter. She didn’t like being alone.”

In ‘Euphoria’, Cassie lives a terrible experience with the separation of her parents. In fact, her father stops interacting with the rest of her ex-family after a car accident for which he becomes addicted to painkillers. This love-hate relationship with her father causes her to not have a mature and adult relationship with men.

Cassie’s character begins to have relationships with several men who force her to take sexual photos or videos and then upload them to social networks. She is at first worried about her, but then, unable to say no, she pleases everyone: “The first time he found out he had a panic attack and wanted to swallow an entire bottle of Tylenol”Rue says of the first time she heard about the videos.

Behind this insecure and immature woman who doesn’t find it easy to make good decisions is Sydney Sweeney, an actress of 24 years whose face has become very popular among young people of Generation Z. He was born on September 12, 1997 in Spokane (Washington, United States).

Presley AnnGetty Images

This great little artist (she is 1.61 m tall) In 2009, she convinced her family to move to Los Angeles to pursue her dream of becoming an actress.. And he did it by presenting them, before the move, with a five-year business plan. Something that presaged his other great passion, entrepreneurship, which he studied for several years at university.

It didn’t take long for her to find her first role. She was 12 years old and got a participation in the remembered series ‘Heroes’. Later, he landed other small roles in ‘Criminal Minds’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Sensation of living: the next generation’. But it was her role in ‘Locked Up’, a horror film set in 1966 with Amber Heard (Sweeney played her as a teenager), that gave her her first big endorsement in Hollywood.

From there, the success was ‘in crescendo’, since Sweeney made more appearances in telefilms and series. Y without getting fancy: the same thing was being shot in Bulgaria for a ‘geeky’ 3D movie called ‘Spiders’ that took advantage of his knowledge of martial arts to join the cast of ‘The Martial Arts Kid’ (2015).

Sydney Sweeney at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. MEGAGetty Images

We have to move to 2017 to see her in one of her most remembered roles, that of Haley Caren in ‘In the Vault’ (2017), and to 2018 to place her as Emmeline in ‘Everything is shit’, the fantastic Netflix series about a group of high school students in Oregon that took place in 1996.

Everything was more than on track since then. Without abandoning the crime genre, where she seems to be very comfortable (she filmed ‘Tell me Your Name’ and ‘A mistake from the past’), in 2018 He participated in two emblematic HBO Max series: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, where he gave life to Eden, a pious and very obedient girl and ‘Open wounds’, alongside Amy Adams.

In 2019, he shot the comedy ‘Blessed Adolescence’, the psychological ‘thriller’ ‘Clementine’ and had a small role as a member of the Manson family in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, the film by Quentin Tarantino. It was the year that her commitment to HBO Max settled, accepting the role of Cassie in ‘Euphoria’, one of the platform’s revelation series in 2019.

Sydney Sweeney, at the premiere of ‘The White Lotus’, on July 7, 2021. FilmMagicGetty Images

In 2020, she released another horror movie, ‘Nocturne’ (which you can see on Prime Video) while last year she did not stop working, becoming one of the most solid actresses in Hollywood thanks to her role in ‘Euphoria’. He filmed the musical ‘Downfalls High’, the movie ‘Fauces de la noche’, which we have been able to see on Netflix, and ‘Los voyeurs’, another thriller that appeals directly to the spirit of ‘Rear Window’.

Many of us laughed and cried with her last summer at her role as Oliva Mossbacher in ‘The White Lotus’, another of the successes of HBO Max in which he has recently participated. And is that Sweeney’s career has only just begun. Although Cassie is somewhat insecure and she doesn’t know how to say no, her actress is very clear about what to say yes to. And may it last for a long time.

