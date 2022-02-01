surpasses Frozen and is crowned in the Billboard Hot 100

When Frozen premiered in 2013 we heard “Let It Go” everywhere over and over again, without having a part in the decision. Now the ubiquitous new song is another and it dethroned Frozen.

Expectations for Disney’s Enchantment were high as award-winning musician, producer, composer and now director Lin Manuel Miranda would be in charge, and he didn’t disappoint.

Set in the coffee region and bringing together all the characteristics of the land that smells of coffee, in gastronomy, traditions, architecture, typical clothing as well as in fauna and flora; the music was also taken care of down to the smallest detail to transmit a uniform production that honors the country, its people and its history.

Now, We Don’t Talk About Bruno, in Spanish “No se Habla de Bruno”, is bursting the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States, so much so that it unseated the record achieved by Let It Go thanks to Frozen.

After spending five weeks, the last week of January removed Adele’s Easy On Me from number 1, to be crowned in its place. The milestone makes that song in the most successful of a Disney animated film in more than 26 yearsand puts Mauro Castillo and Carolina Gaitán, the main performers of the piece, in a place that only Colombians Shakira and J Balvin had occupied before, according to Forbes.

With this, the single, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, becomes the most relevant of the film, two months after its premiere.