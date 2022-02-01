Stormi’s birthday! Kylie Jenner congratulates her daughter with a beautiful family photo

February 1 is a date marked on the calendar for the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan. Four years ago, on a day like that, the first daughter of Kylie Jenner with Travis Scott, the little Stormy Webster, which celebrates its fourth birthday this Tuesday about to become a big sister.

From early in the morning, the members of the famous Clan began to congratulate the four-year-old girl, who is undoubtedly one of the most famous girls in the world. At his young age he has already starring covers, strolled through red carpets and accumulated millions of likes in the publications that their parents share of them. In addition, everything must be said, she is a style influencer with the looks she wears.

For her fourth anniversary of life, her mother did not miss the opportunity to congratulate her firstborn properly on Instagram where she posted a beautiful black and white photo in which she and Travis appear giving the birthday girl a warm hug.

“Our baby is four. Happy birthday to the girl who changed my world,” commented the youngest of the family. Is he giving signs of the sex of his second child with his words?

Capture Instagram / Kylie Jenner

The proud grandmother and matriarch of the Clan, Kris Jenner, also left her memory on Instagram with the birthday girl to say that Stormi is the light of their lives.

“Thank you Stormi for your smile and laughter that fills every room you walk into. You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, cousin and friend and we are blessed to have you in our lives. You are so smart, sweet, funny and full of love. of passion for everything always. I thank God every day for choosing me to be your grandmother. I love you very much Stormi, “said the businesswoman.

Every year, Stormi has a big birthday party that her parents organize for her with a lot of effort, but this year, her celebration was brought forward to coincide with that of her cousin Chicago (daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West). The two had a party at the height of the circumstances that It was held at Kylie’s house and in which no detail was lacking (not even the dramas).

¡Congrats Stormy!!

