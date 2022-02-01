Stefany Ferrer, the first female signing made with cryptocurrencies

Robert Flowers

Tigres Femenil is not only the winningest team in the Liga MX Femenil, it also made history this Monday by achieving the first transfer of a player directly to the United States Women’s Professional Soccer League (NWSL).

Is about Stefany Ferrer VanGinkel, who is a new Angel City player, expansion club in this new league and also the final transfer was made in the form of Cryptocurrency.

This equipment has the particularity that its owners and investors are Hollywood artists and also former athletes who have been legends in their sports.

Among the owners and investors are the actresses: Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner, America Ferrara, Eva Longoria and Jessica Chastain on behalf of Hollywood celebrities, while on the side of the athletes are the tennis player Serena Williams and former soccer players Mia Hamm and Cobi Jones.

The idea is that Angel City defies the established and breaks the mold of traditional sports clubs, in addition to creating an impact both on and off the pitch.

The Spanish-Brazilian arrived at Tigres Femenil with great expectations for the 2021 Opening as the first foreigner to reach the league. He played 10 regular season games without being able to score a goal, while in the Liguilla he participated in two games and scored one goal.

On its website, Tigres gave details of the historic negotiation:

“Ferrer’s transfer is the first in the history of women’s football to be made through cryptocurrencies, a situation that was facilitated by having Bitso as one of the sponsors of the feline institution, and the disposition shown by Angel City FC”, published Tigres Femenil.

In addition, Ferrer’s words about having worn the multi-champion shirt were mentioned in the publication.

“I have loved this experience with Tigres, I carry their fans in my heart, today I have to leave for Los Angeles with great emotion and live an experience where I will continue my path as a professional player”, commented Stefany Ferrer, former player of Tigres and today a member of Angel City FC.

