South Korea qualifies for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Mexico. The selection of South Korea, with their away victory over Syria by a score of 0-2 at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, they have become the fifteenth country qualified for the Qatar World Cup 2022.



The South Korean team led by the Portuguese Paulo Bento, who only needed a draw to certify their ticket, sealed it with goals in the second half from Kim Jin-su at minute 53 and Kwon Chang-hoon at minute 71.

The Koreans will play their eleventh

world Cup

, the tenth in a row. His best participation was as a co-organizer with Japan in the 2002 World Cup, when he finished in fourth place.

South Korea Iran is added as Asian representative, which last Thursday also confirmed its classification with its victory against Iraq. The other two teams that will obtain the direct pass from their zone have to come out of group B matches. The contenders are Saudi Arabia, Japan and Australia.

aside from qatar, classified as hosts of the final tournament, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, France, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Brazil and Argentina had already secured their spot.

REUTERS

Japan approaches leader Saudi Arabia

Japan, with goals from Junya Ito (32′) and Takumi Minamino (50′) obtained an important victory against the selection of Saudi Arabia to sit one point behind the Arabian squad with two games remaining in Asian qualifying.

Saudi Arabia is leader of group B with 19 units, Japan reached 18 points, while Australia, missing three games, is with 14 points.

Australia on this date 9 visits Omar and for day 9, Australia receives Japan, while Saudi Arabia visits China. On the last day Saudi Arabia hosts the Australian team and Japan hosts Vietnam.