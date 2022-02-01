South Korea joined the list of qualified and there are already 15 teams with the ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The South Korean team is the 15th country to secure their passage to Qatar 2022 (Getty Images)

classifying one world Cup It is the dream of any country where the most popular sport on the planet is practiced. If there is a nation that is characterized by its regularity, it is impossible to avoid the name of South Korea: the Asian country closed its passage to Qatar 2022 this Tuesday and continues its streak that started in Mexico 1986. His 2-0 victory against Syria secured one of the two Group A tickets for the AFC Qualifiers and, together with Iranare those confirmed for the maximum appointment of that region.

South Koreans are the 15° on the list of qualified for the World Cup which will be held between November 21 and December 18, the day of the grand final. A wonderful campaign where they harvested 20 points and are undefeated thanks to six wins and two draws. These numbers were enough to achieve the long-awaited classification two dates before closing. Notably South Korea is the third country in the confederation since Qatar was automatically classified as the organizer.

With the Totteham Hotspur striker, Son Heung Minas a figure and banner the South Koreans will try to improve the performance of the last World Cup in which they were left out in the first phase behind Sweden Y Mexico. However, it is worth remembering that in Russia 2018 the Asian team starred in one of the great blows by defeating 2-0 Germany although later he was left out in that same group stage. Her best performance of him? In the 2002 World Cup which they organized together with Japan in which they finished in fourth place after falling to Turkey in the duel for third place.

The South Koreans celebrating the historic 2-0 against Germany in the 2018 World Cup in Russia (Photo: AFP)

THE SELECTIONS CLASSIFIED TO THE WORLD CUP:

. QATAR (HOST)

. SOUTH KOREA

. ARGENTINA

. GERMANY

. BRAZIL

. BELGIUM

. CROATIA

. DENMARK

. SPAIN

. FRANCE

. ENGLAND

. IRAN

. SERBIA

. SWISS

. NETHERLANDS

ALL QUALIFIERS AND REPECHAGES

Regarding the rest of the playoffs. In Asia There are still two places left, both corresponding to zone B, which until now would be Saudi Arabia Y Japan. What’s more, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Y Australia they would be playing a match to define the place in the playoff, which will be played in March in a single match at a neutral venue.

In Europe, all that remains is to play the playoffs. There are three tickets for which 12 teams will fight in March (Scotland, Ukraine, Wales, Austria, Russia, Poland, Sweden, Czech Republic, Italy, North Macedonia, Portugal and Turkey) divided into three braces:

12 countries and only three passages, the keys to the European confederation (Photo: UEFA)

In South Americathe last three days must be played to determine which nations will accompany Brazil Yet the Argentina. For the moment Ecuador Y Peru they would be staying with the tickets heading to qatarwhile Uruguay would go to a one-game playoff against an Asian rival, although there are seven teams battling for those three available tickets.

For its part, the Concacaf will play their eleventh date this Wednesday out of a total of 14 and the best placed in the table are Canada (22 points), United States (18 points and +6 goal difference), Mexico (18 and +5) and Panama (17 and +2). The first three will qualify directly, while the fourth will settle their access to the World Cup in a playoff against an opponent from Oceania.

In turn, in Africa There are already the 10 finalists who will have to play two-way duels, scheduled for March 21 and 29, to define the five who will go to Qatar 2022. Thus, the tickets will be disputed in March Egypt vs. Senegal, Cameroon vs. Algeria, Nigeria vs. Ghana, DR Congo vs. Morocco Y Mali vs. Tunisia.

Lastly, in Oceaniathe coronavirus pandemic delayed the activity and it was decided that the Qualifiers that deliver a single place for the playoffs will be held in March of this year.

