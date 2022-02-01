“She looked very happy”: Adamari López remembered Cheslie Kryst after learning of her unexpected death

UNITED STATES – The entertainment world was shocked after learning of the death of Cheslie Krystwho was Miss USES during the year 2019. It was learned that the former queen lost her life this Sunday, after falling from a building in New York City. During the recent broadcast of the program ‘Hoy día’, Adamari Lopez he wanted to remember her.

It should be noted that the authorities would have considered the idea of ​​a suicide, considering that, a few hours before the event, the 30-year-old would have left a chilling message on her social networks that could be taken as a warning of what she would do next. “May this day bring you peace and rest,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I had the opportunity to meet Cheslie when I was participating in the Miss Universe as a jury. She looked like a super cute girl, super happy. She was there with her mom. She looked like they had a very nice relationship. She had us sit down after having shared that meeting at a dinner, one in front of the other. She looked very happy,” he commented. Adamari Lopez.

“I also read that she had helped a lot of people with talks, talking about people who had emotional problems. She encouraged people to go to a psychologist, to disconnect in some way when he felt overwhelmed or distressed. She said that at 6:00 in the afternoon, when she had a lot of work, she stopped answering messages, ”added the beloved presenter.

In that sense, Adamari Lopez She invited those who listened to her on the television broadcast to be a little more aware when making a comment, since they could harm others. He pointed out that netizens tend to be very cruel on social networks, without taking into account that there are people with internal struggles who do not deserve mistreatment.