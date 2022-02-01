Shakira reveals her exercise routine that you can do at home to have firm and perfect buttocks

Shakira turns on social networks once again and this time the famous shared a fun video of her exercise routine that reminds us that you can start in the world of fitness with a good attitude, so if you need motivation try these easy ideas to do in House.

If you want to stylize your booty in record time, this proposal is perfect for you, so take note of these exercises that will define your silhouette. Having strong buttocks and legs has never been so easy!

Shakira: What exercise does the singer do to have big buttocks?

Through her Instagram account, the interpreter of “I fell in love” shared a video in which she is seen entering, in the short clip she shares a lateral elevation of the legs that seems to be a very strong job. The fun part is the Colombian’s motivation to finish her routine.

How to recreate Shakira’s glute routine?

Materials:

Rug

Gaiters (for the ankles)

Exercises: