Selena Gomez stars in Star Plus this exclusive series that was renewed for a second season

Hulu announced that the series “Only Murders in the Building“will have a second season that will continue with the interwoven story in its first six episodes and that will continue in four more, so it is very likely that this content will reach America Latin through the platform StarPlus.

The production created by Steve Martin Y John Hoffmann is starring Selena Gomezthe protagonist of “Father of the Bride” and Martin Short and is currently broadcast directly to this part of the continent through the sister application of DisneyPlus.

The details that will occur during the second round of episodesbecause this production is not over yet, the secrets that have left the public on the edge of the seat have not yet been unraveled and have garnered good reviews from 86 percent of viewers, who assured that it was a pleasure to watch.

The series will have 10 episodes in the first season.

What is this Star Plus series about?

Mabel, Oliver and Charles They are three neighbors who live in the Upper West sidea luxurious condominium located in New York, U.S. Despite not knowing each other, the trio is addicted to a mystery podcast in which a crime is narrated.

The first time the protagonists meet occurs in the elevator of the building, which a young man also goes up to talking on a cell phone. Hours later, the building is evacuated, so the elderly and the woman leave the place to later meet by chance in a cafe where they begin to become intimate due to their affinity for the crimes without resolving.

When they try to get back into his house, they discover that the police The place has been fenced off and no one is allowed to pass. When they ask the reason, they are informed that a person has died at the site and they must wait for the pertinent expert work to be carried out.

Since they can’t with curiosity, they decide to sneak into the condominium and manage to see the body of the victim, who turns out to be the same person they had seen in the elevator. Being intercepted by a police officer, they are informed that the death was due to suicide.

However, the evidence they have of the deceased makes them conjecture that the matter must have been a murderbut the agent does not listen to them and rejects their statements with evidence that indicates that the deceased attempted against his own life.

Despite this, as the plot progresses, the characters become more and more convinced that this death was caused by someone else and not by the boy they saw in the elevator. Just when they find something that connects to their main idea, there is something that rules it out, but at the same time another clue that suggests the possibility of a homicide.

The trio of friends find a way out of their loneliness by creating their own podcast from crimes unsolved and also continues to investigate the death that occurred in the building.

In addition to the brilliant performances of the protagonists, the mystery in the production it is latent, since once it shows a path that seems to indicate a final resolution, new elements appear that achieve a complex and addictive plot for the public. As if that were not enough, the music, the dialogues, as well as the scenarios they are so well worked that they allow the viewer to immerse himself in these adventures.

Selena Gomez in Mabel Mora

The actress plays a girl mysterious that she refuses to give many elements about her history besides the fact that she is separated from her friends. Her taste for the mystery of her is born in the past, when she and her companions began to make various games to solve this type of situation.

Despite being the most interested with solving the murder of the young man in the elevator, the girl seems to be related to him in some way, which makes her a suspicious person for the viewers. This situation increases little by little due to the lack of elements about her life and causes whoever sees this production to want to continue seeing more.

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Like all the participants in this mystery play, the character of Martin hides an important part of his life from others and also invents a history To avoid disclosing the truth. Is a actor who hasn’t found a job for years and has lived alone in the same building for more than 20 years.

This role meant Steve Martin his first participation as a screenwriter and interpreter at the same time. He shows a distant comedy to which he has accustomed the public with tapes like “And, where is the pilot?” and addresses a mature character, self-absorbed, but with whom Shorts Y Gomez they have a lot of chemistry.

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

The character is a director who can’t find a job for several years, so he experiences a strong crisis financial. His last possession in life is his Departmentwhich is about to lose and his biggest conflict is not being able to generate enough income to continue with his life.

This man gains interest in the case and forgets his loneliness thanks to Mabel already Charleswho decide to include him in the search for clues, since he was part of the team at the time of discovering the corpse.