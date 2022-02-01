Selena Gomez celebrated her birthday and with a detail revealed that she has not forgotten Justin Bieber

The American singer Selena Gómez today celebrates her 29th birthday in a professional setting in which she does not stop growing and which was determined after the release of her latest album completely in Spanish called ‘Revelation‘.

The artist is going through a great professional present with the two singles that do not stop positioning themselves on digital platforms such as At once or Dance with me.

Source: Instagram @selenagomez

But as a celebration of his birthday Selena Gomez posted a striking clip on her official Instagram account. TikTok that raised alarms about a possible dedication to his ex-partner, singer Justin Bieber.

Specifically, Selena Gomez can be seen in the video saying, “So you’re telling me you can read her birth chart, but you can’t understand her red flags. O sister.”

Source: Instagram @selenagomez

It was precisely his followers who installed the debate and publicly consulted on this possible dedication. It is worth remembering that Justin Bieber and Selena Gómez had a courtship relationship that, among various difficulties, lasted from 2010 to 2018 when they put an end to it and he finally married the model. Hailey Baldwin.

Selena Gomez celebrated her birthday with a hint to Justin Bieber in #TikTok pic.twitter.com/KebOnxgEbl — WorldShow (@WorldShowShow) July 22, 2021

The truth is that after this publication many wondered if the singer Selena Gómez had really left her stormy relationship behind or if she is still suffering from heartbreak.