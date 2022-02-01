Selena Gomez, Camilo, J Balvin, Beret and BTS say goodbye to August with their new songs | Music

We never get tired of hearing what’s new from our favorite artists, especially when summer is coming to an end. And is that, is there perhaps a better way to say goodbye than with the rhythms of some of the reference voices today?

Those who were already warming up to say goodbye on August 20 were Shawn Mendes, Tini, Ed Sheeran and Danna Paola. But now comes the turn of another cast of artists that will not leave you indifferent. Hit play!

Friday August 27

Selena Gomez, Camilo – 999. We were all waiting for this song and it has finally seen the light. With calm and mesmerizing sounds, both artists come together in verses completely in Spanish to show that music knows no borders. Both speak of a love story, turning 999 in the perfect song to dedicate to that special person.

J Balvin, Tokischa – Bitch. If you needed urban rhythms for the weekend, the Colombian and the Dominican bring you the solution. Perra arrives, a song loaded with good vibes and full of unstoppable rhythms that lift us out of the chair no matter the time or place. To dog!

beret- I will never understand. This week comes loaded with songs for all tastes. If a good ballad is more for you, the Sevillian also brings you the solution. Beret returns with one of those heartbreak songs that characterizes them so much to make us shed the occasional tear. There are broken hearts that cannot be mended.

BTS, Megan Thee Stallion – Butter (Remix). After having won the legal battle against her record label, the rapper has finally been able to release the new version of this South Korean hit. With several verses in the purest rap style that characterizes her, Megan fuses her talent with that of BTS to give us a catchy remix.

Nicky Jam, Jhay Cortez – magnum. Nicky has released his new album infinity, and one of the songs that it includes is the collaboration with the ragpicker. With a hypnotizing base and lyrics that speak of their luxuries and a night out, both artists give life to a song that for many has become their soundtrack.

Anuel AA- 23 Questions. The artist has once again surprised his fans with this new release. And it is that he has returned to be honest with his public. In fact, he has defined this as one of the most personal issues of his career. Anuel talks about having a small hope of getting back with that person, leaving all those insecurities behind. Is it a hint towards Karol G?

Maluma, Kapla, Miky, Philip, Ariaz and Blessd – LNEM (CAT). The Colombian has teamed up with all these young talents from his country to present a song that lifts anyone who listens to it. In his video clip they perform the reggaeton theme on camera while a retinue of young girls give it their all around them.

Maria Becerra, Becky G – wow wow. Another one who is making her record debut is María Becerra, who lands with her album Animal. One of the songs included is this collaboration with Becky G. Both form a combo full of Girl Power that comes with some of the most catchy urban rhythms. To give it all!

Halsey- I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God. The artist has released her long-awaited project If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Without a doubt, this is one of his most personal albums, as it delves into the joys and horrors of pregnancy and postpartum. One of the songs that we can listen to on the tracklist is the one we mentioned, in which she gets naked through her lyrics and video clip.

Mark Anthony- Pa’lla Voy (Africando). The benchmark of salsa returns with a theme loaded with the sounds of this genre to lift our spirits to all. Its lyrics invite us to a party full of energy and good vibes. And it is that when Marc brings us a new salsa song, the loss of control of our body is assured.

Manu Tenorio- chained. The former triumph has surprised his fans with the release of a heartbreak ballad in which the sound of the Spanish guitar takes on a lot of relevance. The Andalusian once again demonstrates that, although he is about to make the leap to Hollywood, music has always been his greatest ally.

Other artists who have surprised with their releases are Fito and Fitipaldis with airtight skyVetusta Morla with Queen of the TrenchesMeler and Lerica with alarms21st floor with No one controls her and Bizarrap and Chucky73 with their new session.



Which is your favorite?