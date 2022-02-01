Selected Rayados will fly to Abu Dhabi for debut match

The tricolor will have activity on the night of February 2 when it receives in the Aztec stadium to Panama and once the match is over, the albiazul players will have a charter flight available with a stopover in Europe to urgently reach Abu Dhabi.

Rogelio Funes Mori, louis romo, Jesus Gallardo and César Montes will be traveling immediately after the meeting, they will go to the airport to begin the journey.

But they are not the only ones who will have a charter flight to be able to join the team, since the Argentine national teams, Maximilian Meza Y Stephen Andrada They will travel together with the other selected from that country on another private flight to Madrid, from where they will take off to be able to integrate on February 3 to the Monterey in Abu Dhabi.

Eduin Caz leaves a press conference when questioned about his lover (VIDEO)

For his part, with a little more than hours of differences, the Colombian Stephan Medina, will also get on a private plane after seeing activity against Argentina with the coffee team. Like the Argentines, the elements of the country of coffee will fly to Madrid together with their teammates to later move to the United Arab Emirates.

It should be noted that there would only be one player at risk of missing his debut in the World Cup due to the difference in the transfer, it is Joel Campbell, the player of Costa Rican will be in Jamaica so his itinerary to Asian lands will be much more complicated and he would arrive only hours before the first game.

So that Javier Aguirre He will have to decide whether to contemplate it or not, for his part, both the Mexicans and the Conmebol players are being considered to play the debut.

AZ.

​