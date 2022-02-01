Sebastián Sepúlveda: a Chilean editor in global cinema

Movie afternoons in Buenos Aires. His ritual every Sunday consisted of going to the cinema with his brother and locking himself in to watch a film by Ettore Scola, the Taviani or some other giant from Italy. “I was ecstatic for two days”, says Sebastián Sepúlveda (Concepción, 1972), “ecstatic by what I was still feeling days later”.

Exiled by the military dictatorship with his family in 1973, the director first lived in Paris, then in Caracas and Geneva, and his last residence before returning to Chile was the Argentine capital. There he fell head over heels for the cinema, that love from which he never returns. Although he also cultivated a doubt: being a filmmaker seemed like an art that only very intelligent or very complicated people performed.

Natalie Portman in Jackie. Photo: Stephanie Branchu. © 2016 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved

“And the truth is no. No more than in any other profession. But you have to work. You have to work and try to have a culture to be creative”, says the editor of spencer from Paris, the city that welcomed him when he was months old and from which he adopted the first words he spoke. He returned to that city momentarily in September of last year to develop his latest project. Sepúlveda is the editor of the new adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover, the 1929 novel by D. H. Lawrence, a film commanded by director Laure de Clermont-Tonnerr and backed by Sony and Netflix.

Productions of this magnitude appeared on his map after jackie (2016), by Pablo Larrain. His work in the film on the mourning of Jacqueline Kennedy (Natalie Portman) brought him praise and an Independent Spirit Award nomination, and as a result of that success he signed with foreign agents; He is currently represented by the same company that runs the races of Joe Walker and Tom Cross, both Oscar winners and film editors. dunes Y no time to die, respectively.

For now, Sepúlveda is not obsessed with the possibility of joining a Hollywood blockbuster. Or not to anyone. “Yes, I would like to work on a big science fiction film, but not only because it is a big film, but also because it is interesting to me and I can contribute emotionally and narratively,” he says. His preference, in any case, is “in a cinema that may have a more massive component but that at the same time is playing with other borders, which are more complex and beautiful”.

Photo: Felipe Vergara

Trained in History at the Catholic University, in assembly in San Antonio de los Baños, Cuba, and in script at La Fémis in Paris, the filmmaker connects his creative compass with a family story: The first times she took her oldest daughter to see a movie at the cinema, the girl would start crying at the end of the show.

“I understood her, because this is a dream, there is something hypnotic. Cinema is like being in the womb. Somehow, it is in that space where I like to play, in the space of reverie. The waking dream”.

***

With whom he has cultivated a close collaboration is with Pablo Larraín. After working on other Fábula projects in the early 2010s (the company behind his first and so far only fiction as director, The Quispe girls, from 2013), has just completed his fourth film as an editor with the filmmaker: spencer, the praised feature film in which the American Kristen Stewart plays Lady Di in her last Christmas with the royal family.

In order to know in detail the last incarnation of the princess on the screen, before receiving the material from the shooting Sepúlveda watched the fourth season of the series The Crown, which deals with the origin of her marriage to Prince Charles and the first snubs she suffers from the British royal family, and temporarily precedes the production of Larraín.

Spencer. Photo: Pablo Larraín

In his opinion, it is “a telenovela of very high quality but that responded, for me, to many clichés”. Add: “The Crown she delivers an illustration of the idea of ​​her (Diana) as a suffering chick to this family, period. In spencer she experiences enormous anguish, it becomes a psychological horror film.”

The Chilean director’s film (today on local billboards), instead of aspiring to be the definitive biography of the character, is presented as something more limited but challenging: “a fable about a real tragedy”, it is announced at the beginning. “Get into a code where you don’t need to be giving out raw information. It’s not the carbon copy of Carlos but you don’t need it to be, because it’s not a film that attempts to copy and reproduce reality, but to create a story from that”, he explains about the story, which “runs from time to time when in a horror movie, then it goes to something more linked to melodrama and then enters a happy ending from the 90s, and everything is intertwined″.

Achieving those pitch shifts without losing balance is part of the silent editor’s job., which Sepúlveda equates with the figure of the music producer. “In the beginning you play with the cuts, the movement, the rhythms and the information that you are giving. But in the end what you are working on is the spectator’s emotionality, where is their imaginary and how are you playing with it. I like to take him to a state where he can live the story of the film harmoniously, as if he were in a dream”, he maintains.

In the specific case of spencer, he indicates, the mixture of baroque, jazz and classical music that the British Jonny Greenwood arranged for the film was key. “Sometimes modern musicians try to update something from another era that they are not born to do and you feel a certain lightness. But the amazing thing with what he composed is that it had complexity and layers”, he expresses about the creation of the multi-instrumentalist and founding member of Radiohead. A work that, like the cinema that he most appreciates seeing and doing, admits more than one digestion.

Before taking his flight back to Chile, the director is missing the last stretch in the editing room editing Lady Chatterley’s Lover, a film that will star –turns of life– the British Emma Corrin, the Lady Di of the fourth cycle of The Crown. From France, one of his adopted countries, he reflects on how he easily gets in and out of such different worlds.

“Always be an outsider. You never belong and that gives you a distance that is painful but at the same time makes you more sensitive”, he concludes.