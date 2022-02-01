Santiago Solari chooses the containment to face San Luis

The low of Peter Aquinas due to injury modified the plans of Santiago Solari ahead of the resumption of the MX League behind the FIFA date and, thinking about the duel against San Luis next Saturday in the Aztec State, has already moved his alternatives and chose the man who will occupy the position with the firm objective of being decisive.

In the preparation game against Blue Cross Last weekend, the coach of the Eagles used Oscar Jimenez on the bow, while Miguel Layun, Jordan Silva, Sebastian Caceres Y louis sources they complemented the defensive zone; half court was occupied by Jonathan dos Santos, Alvaro Fidalgo Y Chava Reyes, and the attack was carried out by Alexander Zendejas, Juan Otero Y Roger Martinez.

During the course of this week, it will be necessary to see in what conditions the remaining national teams return (Henry Martin, Richard Sanchez Y William Ochoa); However, abysmal changes are no longer expected to this unemployed that occurred against the celestial, although the inclusion of Memo is de rigueur.

The name of santiago naveda took strength to be able to enter the remove due to Aquino’s injury and surgery on his toe, but until now the azulcrema strategist has been rehearsing with Two saints as a shield and is already outlined to start against the potosinos.

Jona’s physical condition is full and, after the inactivity he had before joining the ranks of the Coapa team, he returned to being that ‘seven lungs’ player and has not presented the physical discomfort of the second half of 2021. The Chilean Diego Valdes He is also working one hundred percent and is ready for Solari to include him in the starting eleven, although in his case this determination has not yet been made and until now he would be a substitute, just like the Spaniard Jorge Mere.