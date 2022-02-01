Rumor: Fortnite will receive a crossover with Uncharted with Nathan Drake and Sully skins, coinciding with the Sony movie

Nathan Drake and Sully could end up in Fortnite, as hints have been found of a crossover event with Uncharted that would come out at the same time as the Sony movie, which opens on February 11.

A year ago, Fortnite received skins of one of the PlayStation icons, Kratos from God of War. At the same time, the Halo Master Chief also came to Epic Games’ battle royale, allowing a “semi-crossover” with two characters who would not otherwise have met.

Today we know that another of the stars of the PlayStation character catalog could end up in Fortnite Chapter 3: we talk about Nathan Drake, and probably also Sully from Uncharted.

And it is that the “leakers” of Fortnite, who look every day for signs of news for free to play in the files of each update, have found clues that seem to advance orno crossover with Uncharted.

Specifically, a challenge described as “Find a treasure using an (Uncharted treasure map)“. Insiders Shiina, Egyptian Leaker (the first to discover it) and HYPEX take it almost for granted, and even add that there would be two new skins.

There are also 2 encrypted MALE skins codenamed “Sleek” and they have a special item shop background https://t.co/YHe6iPe6fu — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) February 1, 2022

Most significantly, the challenge will go live in Week 11 of Fortnite Chapter 3, the one on February 17, and the film opens on February 18 in the United States, which practically guarantees that it is a crossover with Uncharted released to take advantage of the pull of the film.

The question we all have, then, is whether Nate and Sully (with a lot of prominence in the film) will have the faces of the Naughty Dog video games or those of the stars of the film, that is, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

If they go for the movies, perhaps they will reuse Holland’s face, because skins based on his Spider-Man character were released just a month ago with the premiere of No Way Home.

In Spain, the uncharted movie opens earlier than in the US, on february 11, and we already have several clips and a very spectacular poster, which includes all the locations that we will see in the film, including Barcelona.