Rosalía’s naked biker for ‘Motomami’ mobilizes the networks

Rosalia He has the power and the ability to shake the networks at will. Every time he publishes an image, new information about what his new album will be, ‘Motomami’ and, in short, anything, there are thousands of ‘likes’ it receives, as well as compliments for having become the most universal Spanish representative of today (with permission from Penelope Cruz, of course).

The fact is that, since he made public her relationship with fellow singer Rauw Alejandro, There have been many surprises that it has given us, such as the discovery of a secret profile on Instagram that has delighted the most gossipy. However, it has been she herself who has said that 2022 will be her year and that is because soon we will discover his new album, ‘Motomami’.

At the moment, we have had access to its cover and it has left us absolutely surprised. If in ‘El mal Quiero’ the singer of ‘Catalina’ simulated a virginal pose, inside a halo and in the sky, in the one on her new album she shows herself very differently: completely naked, with her breasts and her parts covered with her hands (very long white gel nails included, of course), a huge motorcycle helmet and three abundant pigtails that stick out of it.

His name is written in what appears to be a ballpoint pen under his chest and includes a scribble where he places his other hand. On the image, as if it were the spray of a graffiti, the recognizable letters ‘MTMAMI’ with which he has decided to publish the successor to the album with which he went around the world almost four years ago.

“My goodness, here you have the cover of MOTOMAMI and this friday guess what new song is coming”, The artist has written next to the image and several emoticons of burning hearts in a publication that already has almost a million and a half “likes” on Instagram. This would already be another clue of what will come throughout 2022, about which little is known at the moment.

we only know the song ‘Fame’, presented last November with The Weeknd, a bachata that will be included on the album and with which he did not leave anyone indifferent. In addition, the singer recently published a short snippet about what seems to be another of his songs included in the album, ‘Hentai’.

“I love you ‘ride’, like my ‘bike’, make me a ‘tape’, ‘spike’ mode, I ‘beat’ it, until it was mounted, second to fuck you, first, God” It was exactly what she revealed through TikTok in a highly criticized piano fragment, to which she replied through Twitter: “People who are bothering you with the Hentai lyrics are you okay??”. Of course, Rosalia continues to be a box of surprises…