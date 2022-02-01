Rosalía posed nude and caused surprise by publishing the cover of “Motomami”

Rosalía published the cover of her long-awaited third album, mommy, in which she appears naked and only wears a motorcycle helmet.

“Mother miiiiia here you have the cover of MOTOMAMI and this Friday guess what new theme is coming”, the singer wrote on her social networks.

read too: From Rosalía to Anne Hathaway, the best looks from the MoMa gala in New York

So far, the artist has not set a release date for the album, but it is known that It will be sometime this year. What if made it clear that this week we will be able to enjoy a new song.

The advances that we knew of “Motomami”

In recent months, Rosalía showed some of the songs that will be on the album. “La Fama”, a bachata in which he collaborates The Weeknd and that in November it debuted at number two on the Billboard Hot Latin chart in the United States, while in Spain it was number one for several weeks.

Rosalía and The Weeknd premiere “La Fame” to the rhythm of bachata.

A few days ago, he surprised by posting a short preview of “Bulerias”, a song that returns to flamenco sounds. “And even if they curse me behind my back, from each dagger I take out my tail”, sings in part of the song.

The most talked about trailer was “hentai”, a piano song that aroused countless comments and jokes due to its lyrics, as published by the Efe agency: “I love you to ride, like my bike. Tape me spike mode. I beat it until it was mounted, the second is to fuck you, the first is God”.

The reaction was such that Rosalía even asked on Twitter if those “offended” by the letter were fine. “Saoko” and “Candy”, with sounds closer to urban music, are other advances shared by the star.

In an interview with the magazine rolling stone, Rosalía defined the album as the result of “una very big experimentation”, in which influences range from Héctor Lavoe to Patti Smith, passing through reggaeton and Pedro Almódovar.

Rosalía’s meeting with The Weeknd: “I wanted to write a little story around ambition”

“Fame”, the simple that united the protagonists, came out at the beginning of November and was accompanied by its corresponding video.

Directed by Director X, the clip sees Rosalía playing her way to fame as the star of a glamorous but slightly seedy dinner theater club. The host – played by Danny Trejo – applauds his most coveted star, who promptly calls the attention of the ambitious The Weeknd.

This was not the first collaboration between the Spanish and the Canadian. In 2020 they released a remix of The Weeknd’s smash hit “Blinding Lights.”

I also read: Rosalía bets on bachata in “La Fame” with The Weeknd

Rosalía’s interest in bachata

The singer has her trademark. A style that transitions smoothly between urban and flamenco. His songs caught fans from different parts of the world, reaching the top of the main charts.

Beyond this, Rosalía shows interest in new genres. “I wanted to write, in my own way, a bachata with a little story around the ambition. Taking as a reference the lyrics of Rubén Blades or Patti Smith and the themes of Aventura, I ended up writing a story of romance with fame, “he said in a statement.