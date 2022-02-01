RONALDO’S RESPONSE: Who is the best 9 in the world between Benzema, Lewandowski and Haaland?

Ronaldo Nazário, the only Phenomenon in world football, agreed to make a direct Twitter for Bobo TVwhich is the channel where Christian Vieri, Antonio Cassano and Daniele Adani collaborate.

Several topics were touched, and one of them was the following: WHO IS THE BEST 9 IN THE WORLD TODAY? R9 stayed with Karim Benzema, although Robert Lewandowski is also there.

As for Erling Haaland, the two-time world champion believes he has everything to become #1 in his position, despite not having the technical quality of KB9 and Lewy.

In short: 1st belongs to Benzema. The 2nd is from Robert Lewandowski, whom he sees very close to the current Real Madrid benchmark. And Haaland aims to be his heir.

THE TOP 3 OF RONALDO NAZÁRIO

“The best striker? Benzema, in my opinion, but immediately after that is Lewandowski. Haaland is going to be very strong, he is very young, and he will become number 1, but at the moment they are superior”.

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid). Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich). Erling Haland (Borussia Dortmund).

When questioned about Mbappé, Ronnie commented the following: “It is very strong. A player with that speed, with that finishing ability… He will surely be number 1 (as a global footballer). I don’t know exactly when, but he will be. Today I saw the news that he has signed for Madrid. I don’t know if it’s official, but there is talk of 50 million euros (gross) per year. We got the wrong generation (laughs).”

Undefeated data. Karim Benzema has recorded 24 goals and 9 assists in 28 games played this season with Real Madrid. The best moment of his career.

Did you know…? Robert Lewandowski recently completed the highest scoring calendar year of his professional career. In 2021, he had 69 touchdowns in 59 games.