Rock in Rio confirms Living Color and Steve Vai at the opening of the festival

This content was published on 01 February 2022 – 17:18

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 1 (EFE).- The American band Living Color and the Grammy-winning guitarist Steve Vai will have an unprecedented meeting on September 2, when the Rock in Rio 2022 festival will open its doors to the public with a day dedicated to metal, the organizers confirmed on Tuesday.

For that day, the Welsh band Bullet For My Valentine, the American Metal Allegiance and the Brazilian Black Pantera were also announced, who will open the Sunset box together with Devotos.

“The originality of Living Color’s presentation with guitarist Steve Vai will bring together the deep timbres of Corey Glover added to the precise guitar riffs (plucking) of Steve Vai,” festival organizers said in a statement.

Hits like “Cult of personality” and “For the love of God” will have a unique interpretation by Living Color and Vai, while Bullet For My Valentine will bring songs like ‘Rainbow Veins’, ‘Knives’, ‘Parasite ‘ and ‘Shatter’, some of his most recent creations.

Metal Allegiance, meanwhile, promises an unforgettable show with songs from their latest album, “Volume II: Power Drunk Majesty”, which has become a “trash” classic with songs loaded with a lot of adrenaline.

On the day dedicated to metal, the participation of the British group Iron Maiden, one of the big names that will be at the festival this year along with bands like Guns N’ Roses, Maneskin, Coldplay, Megadeth, Dream Theater and Sepultura, had already been confirmed.

This year, rapper Post Malone, singers Camila Cabello, Jason Derulo, Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber are also insured.

The eighth edition of Rock in Rio in Rio de Janeiro was initially scheduled for September and October 2021, but the covid pandemic forced the organizers to postpone it for a year.

The musical event will have seven nights of concerts on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022 in the so-called “Rock City” that the organizers will once again set up in the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro .

The 2022 edition will be the twenty-first of the festival in its history and the eighth in Rio de Janeiro, where it was born in 1985.

In 35 years of life, the festival has held 20 editions in Rio de Janeiro, Lisbon, Madrid and Las Vegas, 119 days of concerts and 2,338 musical attractions, seen by some 10.2 million spectators. EFE

