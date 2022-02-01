Reuters

Robert Charles, world champion with Brazil, will make his appearance in an English pub team after the latter snapped up his services in a transfer draw on the internet auction site eBay.

The 48-year-old former winger, who played for Real Madrid and was well known for his curling free kicks, will change the yellow from Brazil for the red jersey of the team The Bull In The Barne (The bull in the stable) Shrewsbury League and the District.

will be presented as alternate at a match in February.

“You pay £5 to enter the raffle and have the opportunity to a firm professional for your team. One of our guys said in a group chat ‘let’s try it’ and we ended up winning,” said striker and club secretary, Matthew Brownto BBC Radio Shropshire.

“I went out Friday night and woke up with a bit of a sore head on Saturday and got messages from people saying ‘Is it true about Roberto Carlos?‘ and at that moment I thought ‘it can’t have happened, it’s just a dream'”.

Robert Charles, who won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil and three Champions Leagues, in addition to four Leagues with the Real Madrid, you could find more modest changing rooms than you are used to seeing.

“We played on a field next to Hanwood Village Hall.. The locker room is Sunday league, pretty basic, a couple of the showers don’t work,” Brown said.

The surprising appearance of the Brazilian could suppose a morning of rest for the left side club regular.

“Liam Turrall is, in my opinion, best left back from Shropshire, but he probably has a game to go; he’s a great player, but Roberto Carlos is on another levelBrown said.

“It is probably one of the best left-backs the world has seen.

