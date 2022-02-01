Robert Pattinson loves all the Batman movies including ‘Batman and Robin’

Robert Pattinson has been clear and forceful: he loves and supports all the Batman movies before his own, declaring that none of them are bad. While viewers are more than used to the character of BruceWayne and this one has appeared on the big screen numerous times over the years, each new cinematic installment is celebrated with passion. batman, directed by Matt Reeves, will star Pattinson as the caped crusader in his second year as a vigilante Gotham, just as he faces a new challenge in the form of a serial killer named Enigma (Paul Dano). The film, the longest in the history of the DC character, promises to explore more than just the typical origins of the superhero.

Pattison loves Batman and defends all adaptations of the character

The character of Bruce Wayne has been played by Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, and soon it will have a new incarnation. Although all viewers and fans of the bat have their favorites, Pattinson has spoken with TotalFilm (he ScreenRant) about their influences on batman and about his old affection for the DC character. the actor of The lighthouse has confirmed that he has seen all the Batman movies in theaters and he feels that none of them are really bad. Yes, that even includes the controversy batman and robin, a film for which its screenwriter apologized.





“Among all the comic book characters, and all these types of movies, I have to say that I have seen each and every one of the Batman movies in the cinema, something that I have not done with any other series. I think that while I was always drawn to all the sequels, I also thought there were a lot of movies made and that none of them have become bad. People often fuck some of them, but I don’t think they’re right”, clarifies the interpreter. “They all completely accomplish what they set out to accomplish, and they’re all really interesting, in keeping with their time and place”, he argued.

“I’ve always liked the character”Pattinson concludes. As often happens with any long-running saga, the Batman movies have their ups and downs, with deliveries that deviated from the main intention or that opted for more colorful or different incarnations of the character than those shown. Tim Burton at the beginning of his modern cinematographic career. Reeves and Pattinson have relied on John Carpenter and David Fincher for the construction of his gothic universe full of vigilantes, mobsters and serial killers, delving into Wayne’s detective facet and seeking to question the figure of the hero.

batman It will be released in theaters on March 4.