Rihanna’s dad reacts to the singer’s pregnancy: ‘I jumped for joy’ | News

The rumors surrounding Rihanna regarding an alleged pregnancy turned out to be true. The suspicions began at the end of last year, when the singer attended her official event in her native Barbados, however, she did not comment on it. These versions could well be ruled out, because the interpreter of Umbrella at no time left the spotlight, but on the contrary, she was seen on the streets of New York in the calmest with her boyfriend, the singer rocky, or alone. But it has just been confirmed that the couple is indeed expecting their first child. And it is that, while in days past the interpreter was seen clad in large winter garments, this time she strategically chose to expose her grown baby bump while she walked with her lover through the Big Apple. The news about the baby on the way has greatly excited the singer’s fans, but not as much as her own father’s, Ronald Fentywho has revealed what his reaction was when he found out that he will become a grandfather. “I got the news from her last night and she sent me some pictures”told Page Six from Barbados. “I am ecstatic. I am so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still excited”he acknowledged. “Rihanna has always said that she wanted to have children. She takes good care of her cousins’ children… So she’s going to be a great mother”he assured proudly. “I am on the moon. She is beautiful inside and out,” he added. The singer’s father also gave his opinion about the father of her grandson, and showed that the relationship between them is more than good. “He’s a great guy. I like it”, commented. Ronald’s affectionate words about her daughter have brought down the versions of an alleged estrangement between RiRi and her father, since it was revealed long ago that they had had differences over business issues.