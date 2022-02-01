Rihanna pregnant: Rihanna announced that she is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky

ANDThis Monday, January 31, It has been confirmed that famous singer and businesswoman Rihanna is expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky. Several international media released a series of images, where the 33-year-old interpreter appears pregnant.

The romance between the couple began in 2020, after several years of friendship and after both failed in other relationships.

“He’s the love of my life, my girl. Everything in life is better, much better when you have found the ultimate person. She alone would be equivalent to a million of the previous ones. I think when you know, you know. She is the ultimate,” the singer said in an interview with GQ last year.

Who is ASAP Rocky?

He is a second generation rapper, born in 1988, Leader of ASAP Mob, a New York collective of 20 rappers, producers, and fashion designers created in the mid-2010s.

Why doesn’t Rihanna sing anymore?

The singer left her musical career five years ago due to his multiple projects, that take up a lot of your time. Among them is her cosmetics company Fenty Beauty, Fenty and Fenty Skin.

