Rihanna and Asap Rocky: how their love story was born | Viral | Revtli | ANSWERS

Rihanna is pregnant with Asap Rocky. The international media have already confirmed it and now it is time to learn about the love story of these two singers, who have been together since the end of 2020.

Rihanna and Asap Rocky: how their love story was born

In the MTV VMA Awards of the year 2012 was the first time Rihanna and Asap Rocky were seen together.. There, they showed on stage that they had great chemistry and that friendship would turn into love, although several years later.

In that year, Rihanna had a relationship with Chris Brown, while Asap Rocky I went out with many Models known, such as: Chanel Iman, Tina Kunakey, Kendal Jenner, among others.

In 2013, two important events took place. The first, Asap Rocky was the opening act for Rihanna as on the ‘Diamonds’ world tour Of the singer. Here, there is no doubt that they got to know each other much better and became closer.

That same year, the artist couple was also caught kissing behind the scenes of the “Fashion Killa” music video. But until that moment, there was no talk of a courtship or something similar.

Seven years later, in 2020, Rihanna confirmed her separation from Hassan Jameel and from there began the rumors of a possible relationship with Asap Rocky. Both were seen backstage at a benefit concert in New York.

But only in November 2020 would they have started dating seriously. That is what sources close to the two say, although they have never confirmed it. Of course, in May 2021, Asap Rocky confessed that Rihanna is the love of his life and that his destiny is to have children with her.

