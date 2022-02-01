Reveal the DATE on which Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker could marry

Since kourtney kardashian Y Travis Barker they got engaged, it has been a secret the preparations of the wedding and the day it will take place. However, someone close revealed the date on which the couple could marry this year and it is sooner than we imagined, since, faithful to the style of the Kardashian-Jenner family, the wedding could be in a few months.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker they could say “yes, I accept” in a few weeks, so rumors begin. His wedding from fairy tale It has been organizing for several months and it seems that there is little time left before we see the businesswoman and the drummer of Blink-182. Let’s remember that the couple revealed their courtship almost a year ago and, since then, they have shared their love with the whole world.

This could be the wedding date of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

A close source told the outlet Us Weekly that Travis and Kourtney’s dream wedding could be this spring. “It will be sometime this year and could even be as early as this spring,” the insider said. According to insiders, the couple is very much in love and more than ready to become husband and wife.

Up to now kourtney kardashian wanted to keep secret the details of your wedding, to make it a surprise for his guests and his fans, that’s why he has jealously guarded what will happen on that special day. Of course, it is speculated thatthe celebration could be recorded and possibly transmitted in the new reality show.

Photo: Instagram @kourtneykardash

“[Kourtney] he doesn’t want any details of his wedding to be known, as he wants it to be a surprise for the guests”, said the source. The wedding is expected to be lavish and packed with celebrities. Fans began to speculate that, with the Kardashian-Jenner family’s fame for throwing big weddings in a short amount of time, they might Travis and Kourtney do get married in the spring, between the months of March, April, May or even June.

The love story of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Photo: Instagram @kourteykardash

Kourtney and Travis surprised when confirmed their romance via an Instagram post at february 2021. The news came after rumors that they had started dating after several years of being neighbors. Before being in a relationship, Barker appeared on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“.