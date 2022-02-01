Renault Austral unveils its lines in ‘renders’: hybrid SUV on the way!

Already known in official previews, the Renault Austral is getting closer to its premiere. It will have a 7-seat derivative that will replace the Koleos.

At this point, the Renault Austral he is no longer a stranger. Neither for us, nor for the global automotive environment. For some time we have been seeing this model in multiple official previews, confirming design details, technology, its interior and the hybrid mechanics it will have. But until now, we had not seen it as it will really be.

As you may remember, this is the compact SUV that will take the place of the current Kadjar in Europe, positioned one step below the Koleos. The model it replaces was born in 2015 and had an update in 2018but it did not achieve significant success as it was always overshadowed by the dazzling Peugeot 3008.

Now we have the opportunity to see the Renault Austral in all its splendorthanks to a couple of ‘renders’ created by the creatives of Kolesa, Russian portal specialized in the subject. The images are based on the data confirmed by the brand, making something clear: it will be aesthetically very similar to the electric Mégane E-Tech.

Renault Austral, in broad strokes

The most obvious will be the front, with C-shaped headlights that are joined through a trim in the center of which is the large brand logo, in a style very similar to that seen on the Mégane. All, of course, with LED lighting.

The same happens with its sides, with a high waist linechrome inserts and contrasting roofbut with conventional and non-retractable door handles.

Back lights will stand out, with a configuration similar to that of the front, but including a continuous strip of LED light. The tailgate and rear bumper are also specific to the Renault Austral, with the plate located in the lower part of the tailgate. They do not overlook the black plastic protectorsski-plate protectors and the rear spoiler as a continuation of the roof.

New Hybrid SUV

Built on an update to the CMF-C/D platform of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, which in turn will share with the new generation Nissan X-Trail and Qashqai and Mitsubishi Outlander, the Renault Austral will be offered in Europe only with hybrid engines.

In the first step will be the Turbo 1.3 TCe engine that we know in Duster and soon in Captur, together with a 12v generator as a system mild-hybrid. This will be followed by a 1.2 TCe Turbo engine with 48V generator. Above will be self-charging hybrid E-Tech and as top of the range, the plug-in hybrid with more than 200 hp and four-wheel drive.

It is unlikely that we will see the Renault Austral in Latin America, at least directly. But it is said that this new hybrid SUV will have a long seven-seat variant which, apparently, will replace the Koleos worldwide. That’s where the possibilities open up, but still there’s a long way to go to check.

The truth is that the premiere of Renault Austral in Europe is scheduled for March.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: The future Renault Austral shows its technological interior, official preview

Oscar Julian Restrepo Mantilla. Source: Kolesa.



