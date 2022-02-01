Regé-Jean Page: why the star of Bridgerton is in Buenos Aires

2022 began with an important international visit: the actor Rege-Jean Pagestar of Bridgertonis in Buenos Aires for work reasons.

The images broadcast in the last hours find the popular interpreter in the vicinity of Luna Park. For at least two days, the actor found himself with his partner, Emily Brown, recording in that area and others in the City.

Regé-Jean Page came to the country to shoot a commercial. Grosby Group – RS Photos/The Grosby Group

The reason that brought him to the country had to do with the filming of a commercial for a renowned Italian fashion company, from Milan. In a flowered dress, and using her chinstrap, you can also see Brown, the interpreter’s girlfriend, closely following the filming process.

The popular actor, who turned 33 on January 24, is at an unbeatable moment in his career. The success of Bridgerton propelled his fame, and his role as the Duke of Hastings made him one of the most compelling figures on screen. And although he left that series and will not return in the second season (although his fans dream of at least the possibility of a cameo), Page sounds linked to other big projects.

Regé-Jean Page was always very close to her partner, Emily Brown. RS Photos/The Grosby Group

Regé-Jean will be part of the long-awaited feature film entitled The Gray Manproduced by Netflixand directed by the brothers joe Y Anthony Russo (Responsable of Avengers: Endgame). The film tells the story of a CIA agent who, after being betrayed by his colleagues, becomes a fugitive from justice. In that film, Page will share the screen with Ana de Armas, Chris Evans Y Ryan Gosling.

Emily Brown RS Photos/The Grosby Group

On the other hand, Page will be in charge of a film based on The Saint, a film based on the classic television series, which already had a film adaptation starring Val Kilmer. And between these and other projects, he continues to sound like one of the great candidates to keep the role of James Bond, although this is news that is still far from being confirmed.