Recreate the entire Zelda map with 25,000 Lego pieces

Image : Ian Roosma / Kotaku

if they threw you at the feet 25 000 pieces of Lego and they will give you a few months to build something with it yes, what would you do? I would probably build a little house and store the remaining 24,950 pieces in a drawer. But a skillful fan zelda He decided take all s those pieces and created a wonderful recreation of the original map of the Legend of Zelda from the NES .

Ian Roosma has big game memories The Legend of Zelda, as he explains to us for email, as it is one of the first games who played So , after two years thinking how to decorate a empty wall from his house, Roosma decided that the perfect way to fill that void was with a version of map lego from Zelda.

“I was looking for something that had personal meaning to me,” said Roosma. I also needed it to be “complicated” enough for me to take a lot of time to build and complete. Recreate the map full of Zelda it seemed the perfect project.

“I get one particular nostalgia with the Zelda of the NES because for me it was the start with open world games . The developer just let the player at one point and you decided where did you want go and what did you want do, it’s the best kind of game.”

Thanks to brick link, one website where pieces of Lego, Roosma was able to get hold of all the pieces different I needed to complete the map. And due to what I intended to make it in 3D , the project gained complexity . For example, all rivers are slightly lower than the surrounding land and trees have different heights, which creates a greater sensation of depth.

But this attention to detail meant that many parts were necessary. to create the different parts of the map. These are all parts used alone to create all the trees on the stage :

1400 green cylinders

1400 green cones

2,800 circles green round s from 1×1 so that the trees have different heights

2,800 circles browns of 1×1 for the trunks

After four months of hard job , the map was finished and uploaded a video to YouTube earlier this week where it was seen in great detail the project . The complete map measures 76 centimeters high by 218 centimeters Wide.