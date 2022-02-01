Rebel Wilson meets on a private beach with the Bellas on her 41st birthday

Rebel Wilson turned 41 at the beginning of the year, but she wanted to wait to celebrate it in the most amazing way: with a beach party with the Bellas. Yes, those Bellas.

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star shared the evidence in an Instagram post with fellow stars including Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow, at an ’80s-themed beach party.

It’s impossible not to notice how incredibly fit the Bellas are.

The Mayr diet, Rebel Wilson’s method to lose weight

“The Bellas are on point. Couldn’t love these ladies more! 10 years since we met and a harmony was instantly forged,” Rebel Wilson wrote in her post. “I love you girls! PS: I love being the tallest among so many short girls! #RebelIsland #Bellas4Life,” he added.

People have freaked out in the comments. It’s fair. “I still love them1,” one fan wrote. “Beauties forever,” added another. Former companions of ‘Giving the note’ also intervened, including Anna Camp – “I love you, I love you, I love you”, he wrote- and Skyler Astin “Beauties for life,” he commented.

Rebel Wilson’s Instagram ‘stories’ have added several more photos of what looks like a totally epic reunion, including one pool party and everybody dancing to 80’s songs. It’s worth noting that Rebel Wilson and several of her guests insisted that everyone had been vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 on the private island where they had booked the venue.

But we must also talk about those photographs in a swimsuit. It's hard not to notice that all of the Bellas are incredibly fit.

Rebel Wilson, as you probably already know, has recently embarked on what she has called the Year of Health and has completely changed his eating and exercise plans. He relied on the Mayr method for the diet, which encourages eating high-alkaline, whole foods like vegetables, fresh fish, and sheep’s milk yogurt.

In his training routine he trains with the personal trainer Jono Castano seven times weekly.

Rebel Wilson has shared all kinds of snippets of her preparation, like when she was spinning tires or sprinting up stairs. But it has also revealed that walking is what really helps the most. “I have all these high-tech tests done during my Year of Health,” he explained. “You show that walking is really the best way for you to lose unnecessary body fat,” he said.

Anna Camp previously revealed on Shape that they often do different workout routines. “I’m always trying something new, I’m like… I found it! I found the only training I’ve ever needed! Then I get obsessed with it, burn out and have to start something new. I’ve been through phases of yoga, Pilates, pole dancing classes, and running“, he affirmed. “The only thing that I have never tried, because I know it would be very bad, are those training sessions where they yell at you: ‘Come on! Get those knees up!'” he acknowledged.

Anna Camp and Macaroni and Cheese

Anna Camp has also shared that she was vegan for a year or two, but she realized that it was not for her. Safe now: “My favorite food is macaroni and cheese. Carbs and dairy. That’s the kind of life I’m in. And obviously I like sweets,” she explained.

Brittany Snow he had also previously confessed in Shape that he follows a mostly vegan diet. But that has also tried to take a break.

“When I turned 30, I looked back on my life and realized that I’ve always been on a diet or training to have the measurements of a model. I thought: ‘I am 1.61m tall and inheriting my mother’s muscular beauty is something that is not going to happen’“, he assured.

“So I started eating right to take care of myself. I’m almost 100% vegan and I don’t eat dairy or gluten. I’ve realized that my health and happiness are more important than spending all day in the gym.”

What we don’t know is if all these women took the opportunity to plan a ‘hitting the note 4‘. What would you think?

