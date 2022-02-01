‘Reacher’: origin, curiosities and adaptations of the character that now comes to Amazon Prime Video

Jack Reacher is one of those characters who has been living on the pages of a book for several decades. In this case, he of several. Some novels written by the British Lee Child and that were so successful in the United Kingdom that they inevitably jumped from the pages to the screen. First to the big one, with Tom Cruise playing the former Military Police agent, and now to the small one with the new series that comes to Amazon. For Israel Alejandre Carbajo – 01 Feb 2022

Jack reacher, is relentless. A built-in wardrobe capable of destroying whoever gets in front of it with its fists. Luckily his sense of justice is as big as his muscles. But for those who don’t even know his name, the time has come for us to tell you who is the protagonist of this new series that premieres in Amazon Prime Video. To begin with, if you want to put a face to her and see where she comes from and who else has stepped into her shoes… don’t miss this video.

jack reacher was born in 1997 from the imagination of Lee Child. A British author who, since then, has not left Jack’s world. Altogether, he has written 26 novels. No chronological order. She has always followed her instinct and each one has told a different stage of the character without sticking to doing it in order. That’s what the internet and fans are for. There are dozens of pages that have ordered the novels chronologically in case someone is new to the character and wants to start at the beginning of his story. But… What do the Jack Reacher books tell us?

The former military policeman

reacher left the force in 1997. Since then wanders the United States without trade or benefit and with no other belongings than the clothes he wears. He never spends a lot of time in the same city and uses false names to check into hotels but… if any problem suddenly arises, or a crime that he can solve, he will be there to help whoever is needed. And so we see him arrive in the first episode of the Amazon series. A season that adapts the first book called Danger zone and that it was published, precisely, in 1997.

The film adaptation

The books were so successful in the United States that Hollywood saw a new vein to exploit and a film adaptation was quickly prepared. They needed a star to lead the project and decided on Tom Cruise that in dealing out punches and starring in impossible action scenes I already knew for a while thanks to another saga: that of Mission Impossible.

Tom Cruise filled the movie screens with his charisma to be Jack Reacher but it was not enough.

Cruise agreed and ended up getting into the skin of jack reacher. The reception was not very enthusiastic. The first film adapted one of the best novels that were published until then: A shot, the eighth book of the saga, but it did not do too well at the box office. That was no obstacle to making a sequel: Jack Reacher: don’t look backwhich adapted the novel of the same name, number 18. And until there. Movies had all the ingredients of novels.

They were two action thrillers with a case to be solved and a protagonist who will not stop at anyone until he achieves it. But there was a problem: fans of the novels they weren’t happy with Cruise’s choice to play Reacher. Why? Because Cruise was handsome and he was about a foot short of being remotely like good old Jack. The reacher of the novels was a blond wardrobe, not very attractive, with brush hair and blue eyes with more than 100 kilos of pure muscle. Cruise is a lot of Cruise but he was a far cry from Reacher. To the disappointment of the fans, Lee Child himself already announced that they would take more into account the physical aspect for the next actor to embody the character.

‘Reacher’, the series

the towering Alan Richtsonwhom many of you will know for his role as Falcon in titans, is the one that has ended up taking over the paper. There is no doubt that the physical resemblance of him is much more approximate to the descriptions that appear in the books. As for the plot, she has just returned to civilian life. He arrives in the small town of Margrave, Ga.and comes across a community dealing with their first homicide in 20 years. The police immediately arrest him and several witnesses place him at the crime scene. As she tries to prove his innocence, a conspiracy begins to emerge that will require his intelligence and strength. Those who have framed him have no idea that they have chosen the wrong victim.