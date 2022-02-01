Rayados will have actor Jero Freixas as Ambassador in Abu Dhabi

never imagined that the passion for football team that he met thanks to The Chavo of 8, and that led him to pay for the most expensive shirt of his life, today he would have it heading to the United Arab Emirates What Ambassador from scratched at Club World Cup.

The Argentine actor Jero Freixas, it was invited for him Monterey for be present in Abu Dhabi, together with a sponsor from the Monterrey club, after this character has won over the fans of the team through their videos on YouTube.

Freixas, along with the other two Ambassadors, Nico Sanchez and Cesar ‘Chelito’ Delgado, they will be doing in Abu Dhabi public relations activities to talk about the brand Rayados del Monterreand, among social actions, rapprochement with fans and content for social networks, among other tasks. The three will be arriving between the next Thursday and Friday to the United Arab Emirates.

HOW DID YOUR PASSION FOR RAYADOS BEGIN?

Freixas is loyal fan to Independent from Argentina, but from Mexican soccer chose Rayados, since since he was a child he was fascinated see the neighborhood of El Chavo, from which he remembers the episode where Don Ramón and Mr. Barriga cheer on the Gang. Hence, his dream is to do a sketch in the Steel giant watching a game with edgar vivar in the tribune.

“When the Señor Barriga and Don Ramón spoke from Monterrey and Necaxa, That chapter really caught my attention… Mr. Barriga says Monterrey and Monterrey, Monterrey!, and it stayed very engraved in my head”, recounted Freixas, who also underlines that since the 2019 Club World Cup, when Rayados fought you for you Liverpool on the Semifinal, the team captivated him.

From that moment on, Freixas wanted to make a video in which he talked about Monterey and took on the task of creating the script. It was there that the relationship with the albiazulesWell, the video would go viral.

THE MOST EXPENSIVE T-SHIRT OF YOUR LIFE

To make the video, Freixas looked for a Rayados jersey, but I couldn’t find it anywhere in Argentina; even, through social networks he asked the club where he could get it, but he had no answer. However, he did not give up.

“Just I had thought to make a video that it had to do with football fashion and how many of us like to dress up as football… I wanted to make a video that I wanted to go to the movies with a soccer jersey, and I was thinking with what shirt and I said, I have to do it with the Rayados del Monterrey“, he explained.

“I couldn’t communicate (with Rayados)In the stores I couldn’t find it, in the classic sportswear stores there are no Mexican soccer jerseys. You find Argentine soccer, PSG, Barcelona, ​​​​Real Madrid… they gave me a place in Buenos Aires and I went there, it was an hour away. I started looking and that shirt appears, that just is the t-shirt Funes Mori, is the one he used in the Club World Cup”.

The shirt had the number 7 from the front to the back, and it was the most expensive Freixas paid in his life, because at that time he disbursed around 4,500 Argentine pesos, which today would be approximately 2,400 Mexican pesos.

But it was worth it the video went viral, he won over the albiazul fans and as if that were not enough, also the royal institution, which now invites him to the Club World Cup as Striped Ambassador.

PUTTING ON THE AMERICAN T-SHIRT BROUGHT HIM INSULTS

If the t-shirt scratched you it was worth to win over the fans albiazul, with the jersey of the America the opposite happened, Insults rained down on him.

“A fan gave it to me and for me, when they give you something, you have to use it; It’s like honoring what they give you. Of course, if they give me something from Racing, I’m not going to wear it, if they give me from Tigres, I have T-shirts from tigers, out of respect for scratched I wouldn’t wear Tigres,” he added.

“It seemed to me that putting on one of the America was not bad, but you don’t know how they scolded me on the networks ‘how do you wear the one from America!’”.

Freixas clarifies that his second team in Mexico would be León, because it was the first team that sought him out to do a dynamic on social networks to present santiago colombatto as reinforcement.

“I also like the Atlas, because he won now after so long and I see that he has a very strong fan base, I promised that I would make a video in honor of that championship“, he added.

