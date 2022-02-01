Rayados T-shirts, for the Club World Cup, are sold out one hour after launch

In an hour the Rayados team’s shirts were sold out, which are the same as those worn by the Mexican team in the Club World Cup

The new Rayados shirt, which will be used in the Club World Cup, required only an hour to sell out, then only 2,022 shirts went on sale.

The uniform that Rayados will wear in the Club World Cup sold out on launch day. @Rayados

At 9:00 a.m., the jersey of the Monterrey team was launched, fans were able to get it online and for physical sale in a well-known shopping center in Monterrey, for which some were trained since last night.

At that time, the Monterrey team obtained a sum of five million, 457 thousand 378 pesos, after the value of the shirt for the fan was 2699 and the followers required little time to end the existence.

Meanwhile, the squad is in the United Arab Emirates and this Tuesday they had the second day of work in that country, with a view to their debut in the Club World Cup next Saturday against Al Ahly of Egypt.