Raiders introduce Josh McDaniels as new head coach

Las Vegas’ new head coach was nondescript when discussing quarterback Derek Carr’s long-term future.

HENDERSON — Josh McDaniels admitted this Monday in his presentation press conference as the new head coach of las vegas raiderswho was unprepared for the position on his first try, more than a decade ago, leading the Denver Broncos.

Later, he admitted another thing to the owner of the RaidersMark Davis.

Josh McDaniels admitted to Mark Davis that his previous failure in Denver better prepared him for his current opportunity with the Raiders. Twitter @Raiders

“When I went to Denverknew a bit of American football,” he said. McDaniels regarding his 28-party mandate with the broncosthroughout the 2009 and 2010 campaigns. “I really didn’t know the people and how important that aspect of the process was, and maintaining the culture and building the team. I failed, and I didn’t succeed at it.

“Looking at that experience, it has been one of the best things in my life, in terms of growth as a person, as a coach. What do I need to do differently, how do I need to play my role? And, if I have another opportunity, how can I be better? “.

McDanielswho was just 33 years old when the broncos he was removed from the group of attendees of the New England Patriotswas fired for Denver after getting a mark of 11-17. He went to the then St.Louis Rams in 2011 as their offensive coordinator, and back to the patriots the following year, before verbally accepting the head coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, and then reject it.

McDaniels said that the raiderswho also hired their good friend and confidant with the patriots, Dave Ziegleras General Manager, you presented the right opportunity at the right time.

“I was very impressed with how thorough they were, just in their evaluation of me and my accommodation, and how it would fit into their vision, and then you go out and spend time with them, meet the people, see everything being done first-rate,” he said. McDanielswho has been an offensive coordinator for the NFL or playcaller since 2006. “His commitment to winning is easy to feel, to see and for me, to walk in this building and get a sense of the organization’s tradition and history and see how it impacts on a day-to-day basis, it really hit me.

“This is one of those iconic places, and it’s a storied organization that has an incredible history (sic) and tradition: It’s in every hallway. Just getting to know them, feeling their commitment and understanding that really aligned with my vision for another chance. It was an easy decision to make.”

No player of the raiders was present at the press conference, held in the team’s auditorium. Various high-profile players, such as quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Pro Bowl Maxx Crosbyhad publicly campaigned for the interim head coach Rich Bisaccia for the job after he led the team to a 10-7 mark and the franchise’s first appearance since 2016, second since 2002.

Carr He’ll be entering the final year of his five-year, $125 million contract and is scheduled to make just over $19.8 million. McDaniels neither Zieglerwho said he will have the final say on all personnel matters, were ready to make a long-term commitment to Carr. At least not on the first day of his term.

“Derek He has won a lot of games in this league, and we have competed against him on a number of occasions, and I have a lot of respect for him.” McDaniels. “He certainly did a good job this year leading the offense. I talked to him yesterday. We had a great conversation. I look forward to meeting him as a person, as a human, and then getting back to work on building our offense this year and what it will be.

“But, there is no doubt that we have the ability to win with Derek here. We all know them. I look forward to the challenge of trying to make it grow, not just Derekbut everyone in the squad to try to reach our potential”.

He said Ziegler: “The only thing we all understand is that there will be a process of us learning to Derek, Derek learn us, and put all those pieces together… understand what Derek does well. Derek understanding what Josh and the offense try to build, and I think as far as that collaboration goes, then you see how it all falls into place.”

The raiders last season they had the 26th offense in the red zone, in terms of points per series (the offense of McDaniels with the patriots placed sixth), and Las Vegas was 27th in red zone touchdown percentage (with patriotsled by a rookie quarterback in mac jonesin position No. 11).

In little more than a decade at the head of the raiders, Davis has observed deconstructions and reconstructions, always with something of the DNA of the raiders and/or their influence on decisions. This time, he leaned on the experienced adviser Ken Herockwhom he described as the “master of ceremonies” in the search for a new head coach and general manager after Jon Gruden was forced to resign in October after his email scandal, and that Mike Mayock was fired the Monday after the playoff loss to the eventual champions of the AFC, Cincinnati Bengals. The goal of Davis Y Herock it was breaking out of the box, and finding “teammates” to work together.

“jon Y Mike had built a base,” explained Davis. “In the future, it is what [Ziegler y McDaniels] they will do. We have great players in this organization now. I think there is a great culture in the organization, which is what you are going to find. They haven’t seen much of that yet, because they haven’t seen all the players together, but it’s something Rich He had built up, over the last six months, a fantastic culture in this building.

“It’s not a rebuild. It’s not a reload. It’s just taking it to the next level and taking it to the next level.” superbowl and win some championships.

And, that pre-interview admission last Saturday by McDanielswho joined the patriots as a staff assistant in 2001 and whoever had a front row seat to the Tuck Rule Game in that postseason?

“He looked me in the eye and said, ‘Yeah, it was fumble,'” he admitted. Davis, laughing. “So, Raider NationIf you’re worried, he’s already turned to the dark side.”

McDaniels smiled.

“That’s true,” he confessed.