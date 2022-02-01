PSG vs. Nice (5-6): Goals | Messi and Mbappé, out of the French Cup

Nice, second place in the Ligue 1, gave the surprise by eliminating the almighty Paris Saint-Germain (0-0, 6-5 on penalties), this Monday in the Round of 16 match of the French Cup disputed in the Parc des Princes in the French capital.

After completing the 90 regulated minutes without goals, in the penalty shootout the young Dutch promise Xavi Simmons (18 years old) missed his shot and gave the classification to Nice, which will face the Marseilles.

PSG OUT. Nice advanced to the quarter-finals of the #CopadeFrance after beating PSG 6-5 on penalties. For the Parisian team, Paredes (3) and Xavi Simmons (6) missed. For Nice Delort (4) was the only one who failed.pic.twitter.com/54DZ5Sm3EJ — Pass Key ??????? (@Paseclave_) January 31, 2022

Without its Latin American stars and with Kylian Mbappé starting from the bench, Mauricio Pochettino lined up Mauro Icardi Y julian draxler as companions of Leo Messi at the tip of the attack.

MessiIn addition, he took advantage of the rule of french cup that forces the starting players to wear numbers from 1 to 11 to wear the shirt with 10, the number with which he achieved his greatest successes in the Barcelona Y Argentina.

In a poor first part of the game and few chances, Messi had the clearest opportunity to put the Parisians ahead, controlling a pass from Verratti and link a left foot that saved Marcin Bulka (Four. Five).

The Nice also counted, a few minutes before, with an opportunity to get ahead, in a distant free kick launched by Amine Gouiri what stopped Gianluigi Donnarumma (25).

The second part began with dominance of the Nice and two great occasions, but neither the Dutchman Justin Klivert (48) or morgan schneiderlin (69) managed to send the ball into the net.

Exit to the pitch Mbappe With 25 minutes to go, he gave the Parisian attack a bit more bite, although they were two defensive players, Presnel Kimpembe Y Leandro Paredes, those who were closest to scoring.

A corner headed by the French international central defender took him out on the line Hicham Boudaoui (71) and a shot from the Argentine midfielder from 20 meters saved him Bulka (90+3) to force penalties (in these rounds of the French Cup there are no overtimes).

Precisely, Walls missed his throw from eleven meters, but the PSG prevented removal as Andy Delort, ex of Tigres also missed for the Nice.

But after the failure of Simmons on the 14th pitch, the PSG I no longer had room to react and the Nice took the classification to the quarterfinals, where it will be measured at Marseilles, according to the draw made this Monday, in what will be the most attractive duel of the next round.

In the semifinals there will be a fourth category team, since the two survivors of ‘amateur’ football, bergerac Y Versailles, were paired in the same tie.

In the other two duels, teams from the Ligue 1, Monaco Y Nantes, to teams from the second division, Amiens Y Bastia, respectively.

​