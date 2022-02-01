Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Tuesday, February 1, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.5113 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Monday, at 20.6134 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.44% or 9 cents, trading around 20.55 pesos per dollar, gaining ground for the second consecutive session and accumulating a recovery of 1.25% or 26 cents in the first two sessions a week.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.6134 – Sell: $20.6134

: Buy $20.6134 – Sell: $20.6134 HSBC : Buy: $20.37 – Sell: $21.10

: Buy: $20.37 – Sell: $21.10 Banamex : Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.89

: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.89 Bancomer: Purchase: $20.01 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $20.01 – Sale: $20.91 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $21.70

Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $21.70 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30 Monex: Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $21.14

Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $21.14 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.39

Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.39 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $21.30 Santander: Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $21.24

Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $21.24 Exchange: Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $21.08

Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $21.08 Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $21.20

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 38 thousand 923.0 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.13 pesos, for $27.70 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

