Praszelik, from Hellas Verona chooses the controversial number 88

The controversy has been released significantly in the italian football. The Polish player Mateusz Praszelik, recently signed by Hellas Verona in the winter market chose to wear the controversial number 88 with your new team. Coming from Slask Wrocaw, the midfielder was applauded by a section of the Veneto fans.

Is controversy has arisen from the alleged link of this number with Adolf Hitler. However, it seems that the radical fans of the Italian team are very happy with the decision of midfielder Praszelik.

“Honor” and “one of ours” are some of the comments that can be read in favor of the decision of the new signing of Hellas Verona on the club’s social networks. However, the player would not have chosen this number because of his nod to Hitler.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Praszelik he chose number 88 because the 8 he wore with Legia Warsaw was already taken, so he opted for this combination. However, there is a possibility that he will change it before debuting.

Why is 88 related to Hiltler?

The number 88 is a nazi symbolism used by contemporary groups that follow this political line. What this number means is HH or Heil Hitler, since the letter h occupies the eighth position of the Latin alphabet.

