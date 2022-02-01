Post Covid-19 mental fog, what is it? How to detect it, should I go to the doctor? | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Covid-19 brain fog, what is it? How do I know if it is affecting me?

Two years after the pandemic Covid-19 there are those who claim to suffer as a post symptom covid the lost from memory and decrease of attentionwe explain what the medical community says.

The journal Neurology Clinical Practice cites researchers from New York-Presbyterian and Columbia University Medical Center describing possible symptom neurological of Covid-19.



Post Covid fog frequency

Physicians followed for 120 days patients with Covid-19, once discharged, where approximately 30% said that the lost from memory was a persistent problem as was the concentrationboth in hospitalized patients and with symptom mild.

What is Covid-19 brain fog?

Typical complaints of this fog are memory loss, trouble finding words, attention problems, and being overwhelmed by simple tasks.

Many of these patients they haven’t had any stroke or infection of brainhave had no seizures or anything neurologically obvious during their infection with Covid-19, but they are presenting an alteration in their cognition.

Why does the Covid fog happen?

In some Covid-19 patients may cause brain injuries such as a stroke and persistent deficits or problems related to that accident could occur cerebrovascular.

But there are those who seem to have this brain fog disproportionate to his illness.

These had a mild illness and recovered, except they continue to have problems cognitive durable. Doctors presume that it could be due to the activation of the immune systemso that the system immunological releases molecules that help it function and fight off infectionsbut as a side effect, these molecules can affect the system nervous.

Is this reaction of the immune system exclusive to Covid-19?

not like any virus or bacterium that enters the body, the way we eliminate it is through our system immunologicalwho is in charge of combating it.

When that happens, the body destroys the virus through inflammation. Just like if you have a cut on your arm, there may be swelling and redness arising from the body inflaming that area to make sure it is clean.

Cognitive problems after becoming seriously ill

It has been detected that there are patients who, after suffering a serious illness suffer from cognitive problems.

For example, with a disease like strep pneumonia, cites the NewYork-Presbyterian medical journal publication on the Neurology Clinical Practice medical article, the immune reaction Strep actually attacks the brain and these patients can develop movement disorders and other psychiatric syndromes.

The system immunological recognizes viral proteins, but some of the proteins in the brain are similar enough to those viral proteins that the immune system ends up attacking the brain.

So this is not necessarily specific to Covid-19, but since there are more patients than covid-19se are seeing more of these side effects.

What signs should one consider? When should I see a doctor for brain fog?

If the symptom are severe or interfere with life, do not improve after a few weeks, or are associated with any other unusual symptoms that the person has not had, such as soft spotslurred speech, vision loss, numbness and tingling, you should see your doctor.

Those are symptoms are considered as focal, which implies that there is damage in a specific part of the nervous system.

The Covid-19 increases your risk of having a stroke, so it is in your best interest to see your doctor for an exam, diagnostic imaging of the brain and a blood test, as it is important to completely rule out a brain injury or anything unrelated to your disease by Covid-19, such as a thyroid condition.

If someone has neurological problems after recovering from Covid-19, will it show up on a brain image?

The magnetic resonance (Magnetic resonance imaging, MRI) is very sensitive, but does not show everything.

When an MRI is performed on patients with Covid-19 to look at your brain and try to find lesions, signs of damage may not be seen.

It is possible that the virus is affecting the brain at a very microscopic but diffuse, so it cannot be visualized.

Is there a treatment for post Covid fog?

Getting enough sleep is important, as is avoiding anything that could potentially be dangerouslike smoking.

There is no evidence that this mental fog is permanent, so one can be cautiously optimistic in the hope that it will resolve and return to normal.