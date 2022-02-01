Poor Things: Emma Stone’s new movie based on Frankenstein

Poor Things is possibly the next movie Emma Stone. The winner of the Oscar in the category of Best Actress in 2017, she is in talks to star in this new film with Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man), based on the homonymous novel that puts a satirical twist on the classic book Frankenstein, but with a twist very different from what we are used to seeing this classic story.

The movie called Poor Thingswill be directed by Yorgos Lanthimos who previously worked with the actress Emma Stone in the movie The Favorite (2018). The film by the Greek director, who also made the film The Lobster (2015), will be a Victorian story of love, discovery and scientific daring.

Emma Stone is in talks to be part of the cast of Poor Things. GettyImages.

What is Poor Things about?

Poor Things turns the Frankenstein story on its head by making the monster Bella Baxter (who will likely be played by Emma Stone), a young ‘erotomaniac’, whose husband brings her back to life with the brain of a baby. The narrative is superbly energetic, funny, smart and dirty all at once. As there is no production and release date yet, this list of the most anticipated films of 2021 can help you with the wait.

What novel is Poor Things based on?

The movie is based on the novel author’s satirical namesake Alasdair Gray, which was published in 1992. The book itself departs from Gray’s usual theme of Glasgow realism and fantasy in Scotland. However, his Victorian narrative touches on the author’s earlier concerns about social inequalities, relationships, memory, and identity.

What is the possible cast of Poor Things?

Although there is no confirmed cast yet, Emma Stone is in talks to be part of this film. In 2017, the American actress won the Oscar for Best Actress for the movie La La Land (2016) and in 2019 she was nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actress for the movie La Favorita (2018).

Another of the actors who is in talks to be part of the cast of Poor Things is Willem Dafoe, who in 2018 starred in the film Van Gogh in the Gate of Eternity; film that gave him an Oscar nomination in the category of Best Actor in 2019. In addition to The Florida Project (2017) and Platoon (1986); both films also gave him an Oscar nomination.

Willem Dafoe played the Green Goblin in the Spider-Man movie (2002). Photo taken from a scene from Spider-Man (2002).

Emma Stone Y Willem Dafoe they have in common, in addition to being excellent actors, having starred in some of the Spider-Man movies. Stone starred opposite Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge) in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and Willem Dafoe played the villain, the Green Goblin, in Spider-Man (2002) opposite Toby McGuire (The Great Gatsby).

Although we are very excited about this new film and for the possible cast which will be part of this production, It is not yet known when the filming of this film will begin and there is no release date either. The film is expected to be released in theaters, but it would be a surprise if it were released on digital platforms first.