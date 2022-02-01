Mexico’s goalless draw against Costa Rica at the Azteca Stadium caused general disagreement. In the stadium it was possible to hear the cry of “Out Tata”, despite the fact that they only attended 2 thousand people invited to the stadium. While in the FMF changes in the Mexican National Team are not ruled out and Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera would be one of the options.











© Foto Futbol Total: An authentic game full of nobility and emotion.

Mexican National Team: ‘Piojo’ Herrera, the “emerging solution” contemplated by the FMF





According to the portal Halftime, in the event that El Tri does not win on Wednesday against Panama, the FMF would make the decision to dismiss Martino. And in this scenario, the option contemplated is ‘Piojo’ Herrera, who would once again arrive as a firefighter as he did on his way to the Brazil World Cup 2014.

On that occasion, Herrera arrived to lead El Tri in the playoff against New Zealand, after the departure of Jose Manuel de la Torre once the final hexagonal of Concacaf is over.

“Tata out, Tata out”, the shouts of fans in the Azteca at the end of Mexico vs. Costa Rica. No one is satisfied with the tie against the Ticos in the Azteca pic.twitter.com/gRb9vENkG1 – Salvador Pérez (@YoSoyChavaPerez) January 31, 2022

The reason why the FMF would think of Herrera for the Mexican National Team

The ‘Tata’ has 5 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses so far in the octagonal, and Mexico in third position goes to the World Cup in Qatar. A different situation from that of 9 years ago, when ‘Chepo’ de la Torre won 2 games, tied 5 and lost 3, and for that reason Miguel Herrera arrived in his place.

However, according to Halftime The coach’s relationship with the Federation is no longer good, due to the results and because the body considers that there is no internal competition, since the calls are usually made by the same players. To this is added that players in a good moment like Johan Vasquez and Alexis Vega they are not starters for Martino.

Therefore, if it loses against Panama, the FMF would opt for a drastic decision. According to the media mentioned, the president of the Federation, Yon de Luisa, is the first dissatisfied with Martino and contemplates ‘Piojo’ Herrera for the relationship they had in America.

Also, as De Luisa has a good relationship with Mauricio Culebro, president of Tigres, He considers it viable that the felines could let the strategist go for a second stage at the head of the Tricolor.