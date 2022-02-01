Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, new culé player as a free agent

The Gabonese of Arsenal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang closed his signing for the Barcelona at midnight this Monday in the offices of the Blaugrana Sports City, where the sports leadership of the culé entity was gathered.

Although neither the English nor the Catalan club have made the operation official before the winter transfer window closes this Monday, since Spain ensure that everything about the transfer is in order for its registration, since Auba He arrives as a free agent.

According to Diario Marca, the network breaker arranged his exit from the Arsenal after what ‘stopped’ the signing was the problem of the card, which Barcelona he expected the Gunners to pay a cut. At the end of the night, both the Blaugrana president Joan Laporta Like the same aubameyang they left the negotiations with a positive countenance.

aubameyang, who has a family in the Barcelona town of Sitges, I land this Monday morning in Barcelona, where at night, before going to the sports city of Sant Joan Despi, he went to a hospital in the Catalan city to presumably pass the medical examination, which he would have fulfilled satisfactorily.

