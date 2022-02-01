Picture of the day Timberlake broke up with Britney Spears up for auction

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here

In March 2002 Britney Spears ended his relationship with Justin TimberlakeLet’s remember that the couple was at the peak of popularity, so their breakup was quite an event. Currently, one Polaroid of that moment is being auctioned in NFT format, through the OpenSea platform.

The image was taken by video artist Chris Applebaumwho has worked on the filming of many video clips of the stars of pop What: Paris Hilton, Hilary Duff, Rihanna, Celine Dion, among other. These photos also entered auction.

However, the photograph Britney Spears attracts powerful attention due to the Historic moment which represents for culture pop. The same, is part of the collection ‘Pop World Glory. A Polaroid Collection by Chris Applebaum.”

The moment

The day it all happened, Applebaum was working with the so-called ‘Princess of pop‘ in the recording of ‘overprotected’, the first video he directed for the American singer. “I prepared the entire project while I was in a hospital bed at Cedars Sinai. There are so many good stories about this video, but since I am 100% #freebritney, I will say that to date, she is still at the top of my list of favorite artists,” he wrote. Applebaum on his Instagram account, accompanying the iconic image.

It was taken in the dressing room just the day in which Britney Spears He received a mysterious message on his cell phone. It was Justin Timberlake ending their relationship, according to what Chris told the Mexican newspaper ‘Reforma’.

After waiting a long time for her and seeing that she did not come out of the dressing room, the videographer went to look for her and her assistant told her “Don’t bother her, it’s very bad, you should leave her alone for a moment.”

When he finally opened the door, he saw Britney Spears heartbroken and on the verge of tears. Applebaum took a breath and I said to the singer: “Britney, we need you in the settake your time, inhale and exhale and I want you in the video you show to Justin who committed the biggest and pi…. mistake of his life”.

The bidding that started in $500 by Polaroid in NFT-format will continue until August 21, 2021, at OpenSea. As of August 4, 2021 it already reaches $3,500.

